Did Vanitha Vijaykumar quit BB Jodigal due to Ramya Krishnan? Baahubali actor reacts

Dance reality show BB Jodigal landed in controversy as one of its contestants Vanitha Vijaykumar quit, claiming that she was bullied by a senior woman. A few reports suggested that she was unhappy with the low score given to her by Ramya Krishnan, who is one of the judges on BB Jodigal.

The show airs on Vijay Television where former contestants of the popular show Bigg Boss pair up and try to impress the judges with their dance performances. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar reportedly decided to quit the show after Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan scored her performance 1 out of 10.

Vanitha Vijaykumar took to Twitter to share her statement, in which she said that she was harassed, humiliated, and bullied by a senior woman on the show. Now, Ramya Krishnan has reacted to the ongoing controversy.

Vanitha Vijaykumar shared her statement with the note, “Thank you @vijaytelevision for giving me the best opportunities of my life beginning from #biggbosstamil3 ..#cookuwithkomali season 1..and #kalakkapovadhuyaaru season 9.. and #bbjodigal. I want to make it clear I WALKED OUT OF THE SHOW @bbsureshthatha sorry I had to do this..❤️🙏.”

A Tamil magazine, Cinema Vikatan, got in touch with Ramya Krishnan for her reaction to this ongoing controversy.

The Baahubali actor said, “You should probably ask Vanitha what happened on the shooting of Bigg Boss Jodigal. According to me, this is not even a problem. If you still want me to comment on this controversy, I’d say no comments (sic).”

The judges on the show include Krishnan and actor-singer Nakhul Jaidev.