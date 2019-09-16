Vanitha Vijayakumar evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 again

Former actor Vanitha Vijayakumar is the latest contestant to get eliminated from popular television reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She got evicted early on in the show but returned as a wild-card entry. This is her second elimination.

Vanitha had built a reputation as a controversial contestant inside the Bigg Boss house. She was known for her temper and picked fights constantly. Even though there were moments where Vanitha made sense, she ended up being largely unpopular among other contestants and the audience.

Vanitha Vijayakumar’s re-entry was met with criticism by the audience, but she brought some much-needed drama inside the house. During the post-eviction discussion, Vanitha told Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan that she had a good time and feels blessed. She also told other inmates that she is glad to have taught them some cooking.

After her first eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil, Vanitha, in an interview with Cinema Express, had shared that she was aware of how the audience perceives her. Stating that she was unapologetic about it, the former contestant had said, “People are saying I am arrogant, but any person with capacity to lead people or to run families will seem that way. I won’t suck up to anyone.” She continued, “Our society cannot handle authoritative women. Social media is full of comments like ‘bajaari’ and ‘sandai kozhi’ when referring to me. We talk about women empowerment, but we cannot refrain from abusing a woman who doesn’t flinch from giving her opinion on a reality show.”

Vanitha Vijayakumar also made headlines after her ex-husband Anand Rajan accused her of kidnapping their daughter and filed a complaint with the police. According to reports, Anand got custody of their daughter after their divorce last year. But Vanitha brought her daughter back to Chennai, without Anand’s knowledge, and this prompted him to file the complaint. But the case got dismissed after her daughter told the cops that she wanted to be with her mother.

Last week, most of the inmates met some of their family members in the show during the freeze-and-release task. Kavin, Sandy, Sherin and Tharshan were also in the danger zone.