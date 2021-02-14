Valentine’s Day 2021: Love is in the air for Ram Kapoor-Gautami, Shabir Ahluwalia-Kanchi Kaul

TV couples have brought in Valentine's Day with sweet messages for each other. (Photo: Instagram/SharadKelkar, Instagram/KanchiKaul, Instagram/GautamRode)

Television couples could not get enough of each other as they made grand romantic gestures on Valentine’s Day on Sunday. Stars including Sharad Kelkar, Gautami Kapoor and Kanchi Kaul posted heart-melting posts for their better-halves to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Kanchi Kaul posted an intimate picture of herself with actor-husband Shabir Ahluwalia and wrote that she falls in love with him every day. “A dozen valentines together and still falling for you everyday…. #lover #alwaysandforever #valentine #happyvalentinesday #myhappyplace #boyfriendvibes #butterflies @shabirahluwalia,” Kanchi wrote.

Actor Gautam Rode made an adorable wish for wife Pankhuri Awasthy, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day my Cutie Patutie @pankhuri313 I love you and I am missing you motu.”

Valentine’s Day is special for more reasons than one for Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor, as it also happens to be their marriage anniversary. The couple celebrated 18 years of togetherness today. On the occasion, Gautami penned a beautiful post for her “mad, crazy and most loving” husband.

“Through thick and thin we have been together… 18 years and counting…. looking forward to the next 118 years. Happy anniversary to my mad ,crazy and most loving buddy …. what would I ever do without you !!!!! Lots of love,” Gautami wrote alongside a picture of herself with Ram.

Television personality Raghu Ram posted a picture of himself with wife Natalie Di Luccio and their son.

“This is the place. The very place where we exchanged vows 2 years ago @nataliediluccio ! And I still remember and promise to honour my vows to you, my love! You are, and always will be my bride. My wife. Mother of my child. My Valentine… #ValentinesDay #Goa,” Raghu wrote.

Actor Sharad Kelkar thanked actor-wife Keerti Kelkar for being a constant support to him, as he penned a sweet message for her on Instagram. “I have said it many times and I’m saying it again, I love you @keertikelkar. Thank you for your constant love and support. With you, everyday is valentine’s day. I love you.”