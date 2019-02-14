Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal: It’s special to be in love with your best friend

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are the latest celeb couple in the telly town. The actors, who started as friends, proclaimed their love on Ace of Space. While Divya won the captive reality show, Varun emerged as the second runner-up.

Now, as the young couple paints the town red with their romance, the two will also be seen hosting segments of MTV Roadies: Real Heroes.

At the Pune audition of Roadies, Divya and Varun sat down for an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com. The couple has a crackling chemistry that infuses energy in their surrounding. While Divya confessed of being more possessive, Varun interestingly is the more romantic one among the two.

Here are excerpts from the fun interview:

Q: You both are hosting the ground events of Roadies. How does it feel to work together?

Varun: I absolutely love it. Roadies has been my home ground. It’s the place I emerged from. So letting Divya experience the whole thing feels great. She is finally getting to know where I come from.

Divya: Also, as people know Varun is younger to me, it feels special when he is the boss on the field. I am really enjoying the experience.

Q: How is to be in love with your best friend?

Varun: It so special. She knows everything about me, and extremely well. So I don’t need to tell her things. Divya understands me and puts me in a comfort zone. We don’t have to fake anything.

Divya: Also, we are not running around to impress each other. Since we have been friends, that thing was never there between us. We have our own spaces in each other’s life. We are not the kind of couples, who are always on calls. We are still best friends with more love between us.

Q: How would you describe your relationship?

Divya: Our story is just like Naina and Bunny’s story from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. I am the simple, desi girl with big dreams, who enjoys happiness in little things. While Varun is like the typical, “Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon…bas rukna nahi chahta.”

Q: What’s the most beautiful thing about Divya?

Varun: I am most grumpy when I wake up. I am almost like a child. Divya just hugs me the first thing in the morning, and completely manages to comfort me. I need her with me every morning to carry on with the day.

Q: And what’s the most romantic thing that Varun has done for you?

Divya: He is romantic 24×7. So when we are shooting, there’s usually a lot of people around. And sometime’s the crowd gets really crazy and we have to literally escape from there. Varun, he is so huge, he just wraps himself around me and gets me through the crowd. That really feels special and romantic to me.

Q: What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?

Varun: Strangely, we have never celebrated Valentine’s Day. But I think we will this time for sure. I think we will either play video games all day, or we will order some good food.

Divya: I am a complete desi at heart when it comes to food, and a vegetarian. On the other hand, Varun loves non-veg, and only eats burgers, pizzas and other continental food. So, I think we will have each other’s favourite food on Valentine’s Day.

Q: Any quick tips to celebrate the day?

Divya: I know a lot of couples take efforts to plan a special date. And the ones who don’t, their partners really get disappointed. But I must tell you that don’t pressurise yourself to celebrate it. The day should be just about the both of you. So maybe, just switch off your phones and spend the day with each other.