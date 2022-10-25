scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Vaishali Takkar was in therapy during ‘toxic relationship’ with ex: Nishant Singh Malkani

TV actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on October 16 at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

vaishali takkarVaishali Takkar died on October 16. (Photo: Vaishali/Instagram)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on October 16 at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. After her death, many actors who worked with her, or were friendly with her, have come forward to share anecdotes pertaining to her life.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vaishali’s ex-boyfriend Shivam Sharma opened up about her alleged relationship with her married neighbour, Rahul Navlani. “I was boarding my flight for my home in Delhi, where I was coming for Diwali celebrations, when I got the news of her death. I was shocked by it. She was such a strong girl, whenever we used to fight… I couldn’t believe someone like her could take such a step,” he told Hindustan Times. Shivam Sharma and Vaishali had dated each other from 2013-2015.

Also Read |TV actor Vaishali Takkar’s mother accuses Rahul Navlani of ruining her life: ‘He was adamant about getting her wedding called off’

Recalling when he met her last, Shivam added, “She came to my birthday. I sensed a sadness on her face, her smile was different. I asked her about it, and she shrugged it off by saying she is not well. Now, I have realised that she was lying. It was not about her health, but what she was going through in her personal life. Around one year back, she told me about the guy in her life, Rahul, and showed me his picture. We didn’t interfere in each other’s personal life, but we never anticipated her struggle… Apart from Rahul, his wife was also harassing her. Rahul wanted her not to get married to anyone, and be with him, while his wife assumed that Rahul is not being loyal to her because of Vaishali.”

Another close friend, actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, also spoke to HT about Vaishali and her association with Rahul Navlani. He said, “Rahul’s name did come up a few times. In fact, he had visited us on the sets, and I met him last year. It was a very formal meeting, where I just greeted him. He had come to meet her. She was going through a lot of stress those days, which she told me was because of Rahul. It was a very toxic relationship. She used to cry so much on the set so many times.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...Premium
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying

According to Nishant, Vaishali was also in therapy and had told him about it. She was also about to tie the knot with a dental surgeon, but she ended up calling off the engagement within a month.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 06:04:37 pm
Next Story

Out on parole, Gurmeet Ram Rahim releases Punjabi video song, says jail term is ‘spiritual journey’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, madhuri dixit, ajay devgn
Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement