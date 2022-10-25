Vaishali Takkar was in therapy during ‘toxic relationship’ with ex: Nishant Singh Malkani

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on October 16 at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. After her death, many actors who worked with her, or were friendly with her, have come forward to share anecdotes pertaining to her life.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vaishali’s ex-boyfriend Shivam Sharma opened up about her alleged relationship with her married neighbour, Rahul Navlani. “I was boarding my flight for my home in Delhi, where I was coming for Diwali celebrations, when I got the news of her death. I was shocked by it. She was such a strong girl, whenever we used to fight… I couldn’t believe someone like her could take such a step,” he told Hindustan Times. Shivam Sharma and Vaishali had dated each other from 2013-2015.

Recalling when he met her last, Shivam added, “She came to my birthday. I sensed a sadness on her face, her smile was different. I asked her about it, and she shrugged it off by saying she is not well. Now, I have realised that she was lying. It was not about her health, but what she was going through in her personal life. Around one year back, she told me about the guy in her life, Rahul, and showed me his picture. We didn’t interfere in each other’s personal life, but we never anticipated her struggle… Apart from Rahul, his wife was also harassing her. Rahul wanted her not to get married to anyone, and be with him, while his wife assumed that Rahul is not being loyal to her because of Vaishali.”

Another close friend, actor Nishant Singh Malkhani, also spoke to HT about Vaishali and her association with Rahul Navlani. He said, “Rahul’s name did come up a few times. In fact, he had visited us on the sets, and I met him last year. It was a very formal meeting, where I just greeted him. He had come to meet her. She was going through a lot of stress those days, which she told me was because of Rahul. It was a very toxic relationship. She used to cry so much on the set so many times.”

According to Nishant, Vaishali was also in therapy and had told him about it. She was also about to tie the knot with a dental surgeon, but she ended up calling off the engagement within a month.