scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Vaishali Takkar talks about how precious life is in old video, warns fans against alcohol and junk food

In a video shared weeks before her death, Vaishali Takkar warns people against junk food and alcohol.

Vaishali TakkarVaishali Takkar had talked about how precious life is, in old video (Photo: YouTube/ Vaishali Takkar)

An old video of actor Vaishali Takkar talking about the value of life is doing the rounds on social media. The television actor, known for shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, died by suicide a few days ago.

In the video, Vaishali is lying on a hospital bed after recovering from jaundice. She says, “Yeh jo life hai na dost, bahut precious hai (Life is too precious my friends).” She also adds that one shouldn’t consume junk food, partying late, and drinking. She also laughs that her fans wouldn’t want to see her real face for a while as she has been unwell and hospitalised. The video was uploaded on September 20, weeks before her death.

Also Read |Karan Kundrra comments on Vaishali Takkar’s death by suicide: ‘There are no problems that time can’t solve’

Fans were rather emotional on seeing the video, and commented saying, “Rest in peace, will really miss you.” One fan wrote, “Dusro ko samjhane wali aaj khud hi chali gayi (The one who advised others has left herself).”

On Sunday, Vaishali was found dead at her home in Indore. Her mother, Anu Kaur Takkar, had said that Vaishali was being harassed by her neighbour Rahul Navlani, who was creating problems for her wedding. The Tejaji Nagar Police have booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI on Sunday, “Rahul was Vaishali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicated that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took this extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that.” He added that the police are investigating the case. However, Rahul has ‘fled after locking his house’. “Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned,” ACP Rehman added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 08:42:19 am
Next Story

Cong, AAP attack BJP for undermining spirit of MC Act

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Hema Malini’s birthday bash with Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement