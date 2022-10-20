Vaishali Takkar talks about how precious life is in old video, warns fans against alcohol and junk food

An old video of actor Vaishali Takkar talking about the value of life is doing the rounds on social media. The television actor, known for shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, died by suicide a few days ago.

In the video, Vaishali is lying on a hospital bed after recovering from jaundice. She says, “Yeh jo life hai na dost, bahut precious hai (Life is too precious my friends).” She also adds that one shouldn’t consume junk food, partying late, and drinking. She also laughs that her fans wouldn’t want to see her real face for a while as she has been unwell and hospitalised. The video was uploaded on September 20, weeks before her death.

Fans were rather emotional on seeing the video, and commented saying, “Rest in peace, will really miss you.” One fan wrote, “Dusro ko samjhane wali aaj khud hi chali gayi (The one who advised others has left herself).”

On Sunday, Vaishali was found dead at her home in Indore. Her mother, Anu Kaur Takkar, had said that Vaishali was being harassed by her neighbour Rahul Navlani, who was creating problems for her wedding. The Tejaji Nagar Police have booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman told ANI on Sunday, “Rahul was Vaishali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicated that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took this extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that.” He added that the police are investigating the case. However, Rahul has ‘fled after locking his house’. “Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned,” ACP Rehman added.