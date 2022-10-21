Vaishali Takkar’s Rakshabandhan co-star Nishant Singh Malkani says she was very happy and had invited him to her wedding

Television actor Vaishali Takkar’s suicide has shocked everyone including her friends from the industry. The case is moving forward with new revelations every day, as her ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani was arrested on Wednesday. Vaishali’s Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal co-star Nishant Singh Malkani has now opened up about Vaishali and said that the actor had already invited him for her wedding in November.

The actor said in an interview with Etimes that he was very shocked because Vaishali was a very dear friend to him and he could not believe the news of her death. He then recalled that he spoke to her just a week ago and the actor had shown him her fiance Mitesh’s photos. Nishant also revealed that Vaishali had invited him to his wedding which was supposed to happen in November this year. “She was so happy,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15)

Nitesh Singh Malkani said that he shared a close bond with Vaishali Takkar because she played his on-screen wife in the serial Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal. He also revealed that he knew about Rahul Navlani, Vaishali’s ex-boyfriend. “She always shared and confided with me so it was my duty to not leak her personal life with anyone else,” he added.

The actor then said that he will stand by Vaishali no matter what and will also help the police in their investigation by sharing details he knows. “If anyone asks me, I am going to tell everything in detail and help the investigations,” he added.

Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her Indore residence on October 15. The actor left a 8-page suicide note where she mentioned about the harassment by Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha.