Indian dance group V Unbeatable stuns with their latest act in America’s Got Talent

V Unbeatable impressed everyone yet again, with their latest act in the ongoing season of America’s Got Talent. The dance group from Mumbai left the studio audience and the judges stunned and in awe with well choreographed flips, coordinated steps and some breathtaking acrobatics in Tuesday’s second quarterfinals episode of the TV reality show.

Performing to Dhanush’s song “Maari Thara Local” from the movie Maari, V Unbeatable, the group of 29 dancers, did their best at their debut performance at the Dolby Theatre. Their high energy performance left the audience cheering for them throughout the two minutes long act.

Judge Simon Cowell bowed to the group after the performance and said, “It’s hard to talk right now. All I will say is, every time we see you guys, you push the boundaries. The creativity is incredible. What is so important about what you did tonight, compared to some of the previous acts, you made every second of those two minutes count. It was immaculate.”

The other judges, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union too were all praise for the dance crew. For Gabrielle, it was an “Unbelievable” performance and for Howie, it was “By far the best performance I have ever witnessed on this show.”

Before their performance on Tuesday, Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan made a vote appeal for the Mumbai dance group. Sharing a video on Twitter, he explained how everyone can vote for them and make ‘India win on an international platform’. “Hello guys as you all know this Tuesday V.unbeatable going for live shows thay all need our support for win AGT thay need our valuable vote so keep voting them thank you Jai hind 🇮🇳” tweeted Varun.

With such an overwhelming response from the judges, it remains to be seen if V Unbeatable will get to enter the semi-finals of the fourteenth season of America’s Got Talent.