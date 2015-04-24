Usher, Gwen Stefani, Ceelo Green to be back on ‘The Voice’

Musicians Usher, Gwen Stefani, Ceelo Green will return to TV singing competition “The Voice” in a new role of advisers.

Musicians Usher, Gwen Stefani, Ceelo Green will return to TV singing competition “The Voice” in a new role of advisers.

The three artistes have earlier served as coaches for the show. They will now be advisers to the eight remaining Season 8 singers under current coaches Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, reported People magazine.

It is not clear which teams they will assist, but they may bounce around from one to another.

Stefani, 45, wrote on Twitter that she is excited to be returning to the show, which she left last year after coaching the single Season seven and she will be helping out two of the coaches on next Monday.

Usher, 36, served as a coach in Seasons four and six. Green, 40, was one of the original coaches, appearing on Seasons one, two, three and five. He left the show at the same time he was facing a felony drug charge. But Green said it was an amicable split.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App