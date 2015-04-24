Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Usher, Gwen Stefani, Ceelo Green to be back on ‘The Voice’

Usher, Gwen Stefani, Ceelo Green will return to TV singing competition "The Voice".

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: April 24, 2015 2:57:49 pm
usher, gwen stefani, ceelo green, the voice Musicians Usher, Gwen Stefani, Ceelo Green will return to TV singing competition “The Voice” in a new role of advisers.
Related News

Musicians Usher, Gwen Stefani, Ceelo Green will return to TV singing competition “The Voice” in a new role of advisers.

The three artistes have earlier served as coaches for the show. They will now be advisers to the eight remaining Season 8 singers under current coaches Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, reported People magazine.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

It is not clear which teams they will assist, but they may bounce around from one to another.

Stefani, 45, wrote on Twitter that she is excited to be returning to the show, which she left last year after coaching the single Season seven and she will be helping out two of the coaches on next Monday.

Usher, 36, served as a coach in Seasons four and six. Green, 40, was one of the original coaches, appearing on Seasons one, two, three and five. He left the show at the same time he was facing a felony drug charge. But Green said it was an amicable split.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now