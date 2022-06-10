scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Usha Uthup gets teary-eyed as she sings KK’s ‘Pal’ on Dance Deewane Juniors. Watch video

Singer KK died last month at the age of 53. He passed away after going into cardiac arrest following a concert in Kolkata

June 10, 2022
Usha Uthup sang KK's hit song "Pal". (Photo: Colors/Instagram, PTI)

The sudden demise of popular singer KK left many shocked and saddened. Several celebrities across film industries paid rich tributes to the singer. Recently, singer Usha Uthup sang KK’s hit song “Pal” as she remembered him on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors.

In a promo of Colors’ dance reality show, Usha Uthup is heard saying, “The saddest loss we had recently, KK, a complete youth icon and he related with everybody. This one is dedicated to him.” She then sang “Pal” in her inimitable style and while singing she got teary eyed. The judges of the show, Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji also got emotional as Usha sang the song.

Seeing a teary-eyed Usha, Dance Deewane Juniors host Karan Kundrra tried to calm her down by giving her a hug. As the video was shared online, fans of KK too got emotional. One fan wrote in the comments section, “We will miss you KK🥺 and this song is another level emotions 🥺💕.” A comment on the video read, “Overwhelming.”

The promo was shared with the caption, “Usha ji ne KK ko diya ek heartfelt tribute, jisse ho gayi sabhi ki aankhein namm. Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot.”

During the episode, Usha Uthup also paid tribute to singers Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away earlier this year.

Dance Deewane Junior airs on Colors on Saturday and Sunday.

