Urvi Shetty wins MTV India’s Next Top Model 4

Urvi Shetty was on Saturday announced as the winner of India’s Next Top Model 4. The young model beat Nisha Yadav and Rushali Yadav to take home the coveted title. Along with the trophy, Urvi also won a year-long contract with Viacom 18 and Exceed Entertainment.

The MTV model hunt was judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Dabboo Ratnani while Anushka Dandekar and Neeraj Gaba mentored the contestants.

Apart from being a popular model, Urvi Shetty is also a trained fashion designer. The Mumbai resident had revealed in her audition that while she has been doing good for herself in the modeling sector, she hasn’t seen any growth in a while. Through India’s Next Top Model, Urvi wanted a platform to showcase her talent and take the next step ahead in her career.

The young model was nicknamed ‘Ms. Consistent’ by the judges for her exemplary performances throughout the show. Urvi not only aced every task but also managed to win quite a few. Unfortunately for her, she found herself in the bottom during the semi-finale week. But the judges decided to select Urvi for the finale as they saw the belief and passion in her.

India’s Next Top Model 4 started with 13 contestants getting selected after some grueling rounds. The challenge did not end there as every week the girls were subjected to some really tough tasks. After weeks, the show found its top five in Urvi Shetty, Rushali Yadav, Nisha Yadav, Kat Kristen, and Tamanna Sharma. For the first time, the model hunt traveled internationally. The final rounds were held on a cruise ship in Singapore.

The three finalists got a chance to do a special photoshoot with host-judge Malaika Arora and it was shot by Dabboo Ratnani. Apart from the ramp, the trio was also judged on their pictures with Malaika. With Nisha becoming the first finalist, she was given the advantage to see Urvi and Rushali’s photoshoot. While this helped her gain some brownie points, a mishap with her costume in the final ramp walk led to her losing the crown.