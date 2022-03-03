Urvashi Dholakia says she’s perceived as a ‘bully’ in the industry, but is actually ‘way ahead of time’

Actor Urvashi Dholakia spoke about the general perception in the industry that she’s a ‘bully’. She said in a new interview that she’s always been the way she is, and said that in her mind, she was ‘ahead of time’.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Urvashi was asked if her personality has helped her tackle the ‘vultures’ in the industry. She said, “I haven’t come across any vultures. In fact, people would say I’m the vulture.”

She continued, “It’s who I am. There are a lot of people who have not appreciated me. Lots of people find me to be too strong-headed, like a bully. But I’m not. I have just been a woman who has her own opinions. And I’ve been like this since I was a kid. Whether you like it or you don’t, that’s not my problem. If you are entitled to have your own mind, and your own opinion and your own ideas, so do I.”

She concluded, “Just because I’m a girl, just because I’m a girl of that time. And just because I have not followed your slow pace in time, because I was way ahead of time, in my head, I was way ahead of time.”

Urvashi, who became a household name after playing the antagonist Komolika in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has also participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. She will reunite with producer Ekta Kapoor on the sixth season of the hit show Naagin, starring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role.