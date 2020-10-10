Urvashi Dholakia recovers from COVID-19, talks about her ‘tough period’

Urvashi Dholakia was last seen competing in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 as a contestant. (Photo: Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram)

Actor Urvashi Dholakia has shared her struggle with coronavirus on Instagram. She shared a note discussing her battle with COVID-19 and how she battled the disease for 25 days.

Urvashi, best known for playing Komolika in 2000’s TV series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said she has been quiet as she did not wish to speak about it till she had recuperated. She shared that she has “managed to sail through the obstacle”.

Her full statement read, “Not only have I been out of action for the last 25 days, but they have also been quite a roller coaster ride for me on the health front! I chose to keep quiet about the matter for the simple reason because this was a fight I had to fight with immense strength needed, and till the time I did not come out victorious I did not want to speak about it. Though I have recovered now and want to let everyone know that I am now COVID FREE It was a tough period but I managed to sail through the obstacle, and I am now thriving with positive energy once again! It was another challenging battle fought and overcome thanks to the grace of God! – Urvashii Dholakia.”

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen competing in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 as a contestant.

