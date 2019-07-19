Urvashi Dholakia on Nach Baliye 9: The new format promotes the importance of coexistence

Nach Baliye 9 is all set to premiere its brand new season. The Salman Khan production has introduced the concept of ‘exes’ participating in the show along with real-life couples. The makers have also been extremely secretive about the contestants this season.

Advertising

The first promo featured Urvashi Dholakia with her masked ex-boyfriend. The original Komolika of TV will reportedly be seen with actor Anuj Sachdev in Nach Baliye 9. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Urvashi spoke more about why the new format is important in today’s time, her family’s reaction and more.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

How much of cajoling was required to get you on-board?

I won’t say lots but I needed my time to understand the format. I had my own set of questions and I wanted to asses it and be fully convinced about it.

Advertising

You have never spoken about your relationship earlier, and now its details would be discussed on national television.

The decision to come out in the open and talk about my past was made to make people realise that coexistence is very important. We can still survive together in a cordial and civilised manner. I know many wouldn’t agree to it but that’s how I look at things. I feel life is too short to hold grudges against each other. And I hope I can share that message with youngsters, through the show.

How did your family react to your decision, especially your sons?

My family comes first to me. And I discuss everything with them. As for my sons, they are more like friends to me. They told me that they have always supported me in whatever I did and they will back me even now.

And are you open to giving the relationship another chance?

I know many people are assuming that. But it’s more about exploring what kind of a bond you can have now with the partner. You don’t need to name tag a relationship. It just doesn’t make sense.

What has kept you away from reality shows after Bigg Boss 6?

(Laughs) I didn’t stay away, I wasn’t offered anything else. What could I do?

Salman Khan was the host when you won Bigg Boss and now, he is the producer of Nach Baliye 9. Do you feel he will be lucky for you again?

You never know. He might have been the lucky mascot for me. Honestly, Salman Khan is a lovely person. We barely interacted during Bigg Boss and I didn’t even meet him after the show. But I really have some fond memories of him. He was a sweet, kind and respectful man and we shared mutual respect for each other. I hope with this show, it continues to be the same and grow further.

Advertising

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Nach Baliye 9 will have Raveena Tandon, Ali Abbas Zafar and Ahmed Khan as the judges.