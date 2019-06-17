Urvashi Dholakia to groove with ex-boyfriend on Nach Baliye 9, watch teaser

With Salman Khan backing Nach Baliye 9, gear up for an exciting season. The format has seen a change and the dance reality show, for the first time, will also have ex-couples as contestants. The latest industry buzz suggests that Bollywood star Raveena Tandon and acclaimed choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will judge the show. It seems Salman Khan too is actively involved in the production of the show.

Star Plus recently released the first teaser of the show on Twitter. The caption of the video featuring Urvashi Dholakia read, “#NachBaliye9, Coming Soon with someone you know!” The actor is known for her impressive performance as the iconic Komolika in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen playing the negative lead in Chandrakanta. Urvashi is said to be participating in Nach Baliye with former boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva, though neither of them have confirmed the news.

In the 40-second teaser released on Monday, we see a woman watching a couple dancing. It’s revealed that the lady who is on the dance floor is Urvashi, who looks ravishing in the glamorous avatar. She indulges in some passionate dance with a masked man. As he tries getting closer, she warns him saying “nach ke bahane touch, no no (no touching in the pretext of dancing)”. The man questions her why and Urvashi replies, “Ex ho, that’s why. So don’t even try.”

The moment the mask is about to get off from the man’s face, a mysterious hand taps the woman viewing this drama, and she looks back starstruck. While not much has been revealed who the man was, the distinct turquoise blue bracelet on the hands of the man easily gives Salman Khan away. A background voice also says that it would be Salman Khan, who will expose the ‘shola’ of this ‘shabnam’.

A source had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “Nach Baliye has always been a popular franchise for the channel. This year, the makers wanted to attempt something different and so decided to approach popular ex-couples. It was an uphill task to get them convinced as most had either ended their relationship in an ugly way or have already moved on with someone else. But this new twist will definitely spice up the drama in the series.

Apart from Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, former couples Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli have also signed the contract. The makers are also in talks with Pearl V Puri and ex-girlfriend Hiba Nawab and Shraddha Arya and ex-fiance Alam Makkar to participate in the show

As for the real-life couples, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova have already been confirmed. Other than these, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, Sreesanth-Bhuvneshwari Kumari are the other probable names doing the rounds.

While it was said that Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget will host Nach Baliye 9, latest reports suggest that Maniesh Paul will take charge as the host. The dance reality show will go on air later next month.