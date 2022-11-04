scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Urvashi Dholakia embraces her imperfect bikini body in empowering post. See pics

Actor Urvashi Dholakia has shared an empowering post about embracing one's flaws and accepting that women's 'bodies change with each passing day.'

urvashi dholakiaUrvashi Dholakia often shares empowering posts on social media. (Photo: Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram)

Actor Urvashi Dholakia is a vocal advocate for body positivity, and on Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a series of new pictures of herself, posing in an aquamarine bikini. She also wrote a note about not needing external validation, and defying the idea of being ‘perfect’.

Urvashi wrote, “From time unknown, women have been judged! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want, do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want! My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don’t need no validation!”

She added, “Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes COZ A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I’ve had the pleasure of owning!”

Her post was showered with love in the comments section. “Beautiful you,” wrote Pooja Banerjee. “Dear urvashi❤🤗😘 you are a lovely person and a beautiful , strong mother and I must say u looking super hot,” Sandhya Shetty added.

Urvashi became a household name after playing the antagonist Komolika in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. She reunited with producer Ekta Kapoor on the sixth season of the hit show Naagin, starring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:36:50 am
