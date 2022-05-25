Urvashi Dholakia didn’t get any offers after playing Kamolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay: ‘Koi paas mein nahi bhatka tha’

A popular face on the Indian television, Urvashi Dholakia recently shared how nobody really came near her after she played the negative role of Kamolika in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show, which had a successful run on television for eight years, had actors Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles.

Urvashi, who welcomed twin boys Sagar and Kshitij at the age of 17, returned to work after her two sons started growing up. She was a single mother to them after parting ways with her husband after one and a half years of marriage. Sharing how people related her to Komolika, Urvashi told Pinkvilla, “By the time they started growing up, and I returned to work, I got such a character ki koi paas mein nahi bhatka tha (nobody dared to step near me). I didn’t get any offers from anyone after playing that character (referring to Kamolika). They all kept relating me to that character but I was fine with it.”

Urvashi Dholakia played the iconic role of Kamolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Ekta Kapoor, who produced Kasauti Zindagi Kay, told Urvashi that she will “be the next sex bomb on TV” when she cast her as Komolika. At that Urvashi laughed off Ekta’s comment as “there was nothing on my mind. I only considered that I have to fend for… I have responsibilities. All I wanted to do was do good work.”

Urvashi has spent 38 years in the industry. She has starred in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, and Kahin Toh Hoga among others. She also won the sixth season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. After spending so much time in the industry, she feels, “The industry has definitely evolved now. But it is as tough now as it was then. It still can be quite thankless.”

Urvashi Dholakia is currently seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 6. It is led by Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.