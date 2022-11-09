Urvashi Dholakia asks why she is always categorised as a mother of two children: ‘Am I not an individual?’

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia recently shared a few pictures of herself posing in a bikini in the swimming pool. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote a note on body positivity and wrote how she doesn’t want ‘validation’ of society regarding her physical appearance. But, the actor is disappointed with the kind of comments she received on her post. She found it annoying to be just categorised as a ‘mother of two sons’ instead of being looked at as a woman first.

In a new interview with ETimes, Urvashi said she fails to understand why it is difficult for people to look at her as an ‘individual’ first and then as a mother. She asked, “Does anyone say this to a man?” The Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame opined that by telling a woman, “‘Arre yeh toh do bachchon ki maa hai’, you are trying to tell her, it’s time for you to retire and stay home. You should not do that to anyone.”

Urvashi also questioned those who commented on her photo saying that it is her sons’ age to get married and she is posing in a bikini. “Who decides the age when my sons should marry? My sons reposted this picture of mine,” the actor shared while adding that it is her social media account, and she can choose to post anything she wants. “I am not seeking validation. Society hasn’t paid my bills or stood by me during bad times. It’s my wish and I can do whatever I want to do,” she said.

In an Instagram post that she shared a day after sharing her bikini pictures, the actor unabashedly wrote, “Criticise me as much as u want.. I will still have the last Laugh 💋 #urvashidholakia #happy #me #sunshine #rays #of #hope #live #love #laugh #❤️ #selflove #gratitude #blessed #freespirit #confidence #thisisme.”

Also, the actor refuses to be categorised as “arrogant” and “strong-headed” for voicing her opinions in a public space.

Urvashi became a household name after essaying the role of Komolika on television. She recently once again collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for her show Naagin 6, which also stars Tejasswi Prakash.