Saturday, August 06, 2022

Urmila Matondkar recreates the oomph of ‘Rangeela Re’ on DID Super Moms stage. Watch

Actor Urmila Matondkar will be seen dancing to her hit song Rangeela with choreographer Remo D'souza on the dance show DID Supermoms.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 8:20:18 pm
Urmila MatondkarActor Urmila Matondkar grooved to her iconic track Rangeela. (Photo: Urmila Matondkar/Instagram)

Actor Urmila Matondkar took the audience down memory lane during a recent episode of the dance reality show DID Super Moms. The Pinjar actor took to the stage and danced at one of her iconic songs from Rangeela.

A promo shared on ZEE’s Instagram handle showed Urmila taking the stage as she danced with fellow judge Remo D’souza. Rangeela was a pivotal point in Remo’s career as well as this was his first on-screen appearance.

In the episode, actor Janhvi Kapoor is seen as a special guest. The actor, who was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry, cheered for Urmila.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

 

The short clip showed Janhvi gifting a pair of heels to contestant Riddhi as she shows her how to walk in those heels. Riddhi, who is dressed as Munna, Aamir Khan’s character in Rangeela, adds the dose of entertainment with her skit here.

The 1995 film Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was a big hit at the time. It also starred Jackie Shroff in a significant role.

Rangeela marked the Hindi film debut of music composer AR Rahman.

