Urmila Matondkar defends sob stories on reality shows: ‘People should know contestants’ journey’

Indian TV reality shows are often criticised for promoting sob stories of contestants to generate audience sympathy. Singer Sonu Nigam, who has been long associated with singing reality shows, has even called it a “marketing thing.” But Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who will soon be seen as a judge on the dance reality show DID Super Moms, has assured audiences that the show will only promote talent and not sob stories.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Urmila said the personal stories of contestants will only be shown to project their journeys and how hard they worked to reach the platform. “People should know their journey and the hard work they have put in,” she said.

The actor, who has earlier judged Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, said that the contestants on DID Super Moms were chosen on the basis of merit and not because of their ’emotional background’. She said, “We have made sure that only those people who are talented enough, they go ahead.”

Besides Urmila, DID Super Moms will be judged by Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree and choreographer Remo D’ Souza. Jay Bhanushali, who is currently hosting DID L’il Masters, will host the third season of the reality show, which will see the participation of mothers from all age groups.

Earlier, Boogie Woogie judge Jaaved Jaaferi had shared his opinion about the popular reality shows of today. The actor told indianexpress.com, “There are pros and cons. I personally feel that the biggest pro is that the talent is getting an opportunity, a platform. The cons are that sometimes these shows become too contrived.”