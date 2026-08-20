UPSC aspirant fails to answer Rs 1 cr question on KBC 18, wonders if it was framed correctly

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’s episode on August 19 saw Yogesh Sahu continuing his gameplay as he was presented with the 15th question, worth Rs 1 crore. Yogesh had already won Rs 50 lakh on the previous episode. At this point, he had no lifelines left.

The question was: Which horse, owned by the Maharaja of Baroda, won the first Indian Derby at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse in 1943? And the options given were: Princess Beautiful, Regal Domain, Star of Gwalior, Prince Pradeep

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.