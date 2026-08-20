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UPSC aspirant fails to answer Rs 1 cr question on KBC 18, wonders if it was framed correctly
KBC 18: IIT topper Yogesh Sahu was presented with the question that could have won him Rs 1 crore on the show.
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’s episode on August 19 saw Yogesh Sahu continuing his gameplay as he was presented with the 15th question, worth Rs 1 crore. Yogesh had already won Rs 50 lakh on the previous episode. At this point, he had no lifelines left.
The question was: Which horse, owned by the Maharaja of Baroda, won the first Indian Derby at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse in 1943? And the options given were: Princess Beautiful, Regal Domain, Star of Gwalior, Prince Pradeep
Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.
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Was the question framed correctly?
As Yogesh pondered out loud, he admitted that he had not read anything about the first Indian Derby at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Applying the method of elimination, Yogesh said that the correct answer could not be Princess Beautiful because then the question would have asked to name the mare, and not the horse. He also wondered if Star of Gwalior could be eliminated, but since he wasn’t sure, he decided to quit the game and walked away with Rs 50 lakh.
Upon quitting, he was asked to guess the answer. He guessed Prince Pradeep, but was told that the correct answer was Princess Beautiful. Yogesh commented, “This was the one I was eliminating.” Amitabh Bachchan echoed his thoughts and said, “I think it was a mare and not a horse. That’s why she was named Princess.”
About the Rs 1 crore question
Princess Beautiful belonged to Maharaja Pratap Singh Rao Gaekwad, who was very interested in horse racing and also bred horses. Princess Beautiful won the Indian 1000 Guineas, the Indian 2000 Guineas, along with winning the first Indian Derby.
Maharaja Pratap Singh Rao Gaekwad signed the Instrument of Accession in 1947 during India’s Partition. In the following years, the government found that he took many loans from the treasury of Baroda to fund his lavish lifestyle. Soon after, he settled in Monaco with his second wife Maharani Sita Devi of Baroda. Both Pratap and Sita were married when they had an affair, and she divorced her husband to marry Pratap. Their alliance was frowned upon at the time.
About Yogesh Sahu
On Wednesday’s episode, Yogesh Sahu had revealed that he rejected a job offer that could have paid him Rs 18 lakh per annum to pursue his UPSC dream. Being an IIT Bombay topper, he got this job offer during campus placement. His father, who accompanied him on the show, shared that he only gets paid Rs 20,000 per month, out of which he only gets to keep Rs 11,000, as he saves the rest with his employer. The family’s financial difficulties had made Yogesh feel guilty about studying further, but they assured him that they were happy to support his dreams and were confident that he would become an IAS officer.
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