All the upcoming projects of Game of Thrones actors

Game of Thrones ended earlier this month. Regardless of your opinion about the final season, the cast of the show is finally free to pursue other projects.

So here is what the stars will do after Game of Thrones:

Emilia Clarke: Emilia Clarke’s upcoming films include British romantic comedy Last Christmas and Above Suspicion. Both are in post-production. Last Christmas also stars Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding and Emma Thompson and is directed by Paul Feig, known for 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot. Last Christmas releases on November 8, 2019. For Above Suspicion, a thriller, there is no release date.

Kit Harington: His upcoming projects are not known yet, and Kit Harington has said in interviews that after the immense scrutiny he received for his role of Jon Snow, he wants to step away from the spotlight for a while.

Sophie Turner: Sophie Turner will reprise the role of Jean Grey from X-Men: Apocalypse in Dark Phoenix, an X-Men superhero film. Since Marvel Studios has made it clear this is going to be the last X-Men film until the franchise is rebooted, we may not see her again in the role.

Maisie Williams: Maisie Williams will appear in The New Mutants, an X-Men horror film. The film was initially supposed to be released in April 2018, but was delayed to accommodate reshoots. We think Fox’s acquisition by Disney may also have had something to do with it.

Lena Headey: Lena Headey, who played the role of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, is starring in Gunpowder Milkshake, an action thriller that also stars Karen Gillan and Angela Bassett. The film is in the pre-production phase.

Peter Dinklage: Peter Dinklage has voice roles in animated movies The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star in thriller Domino from director Brian De Palma, known for films like Scarface and The Mission Impossible. Carice van Houten, who played the role of Melisandre in Game of Thrones, is also part of the film’s cast.

Gwendoline Christie: Gwendoline Christie, who played Ser Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, is part of The Personal History of David Copperfield, also starring Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Ben Whishaw and Benedict Wong. The film comes from Armando Iannucci, who is known for political satire in his films and TV shows (he directed The Death of Stalin and is an executive producer of Veep).

Iain Glen: The Scottish actor known for playing Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones has signed up to play the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in DC Universe series Titans.