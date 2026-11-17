Comedy Nights With Kapil fame Upasana Singh recently opened up about the harsh realities of the entertainment industry, recalling disturbing incidents from her time as a judge on a comedy reality show. From a contestant fainting due to possible starvation to a producer wanting to capture his suffering on camera instead of arranging medical assistance, the actor questioned how the industry has lost sight of basic humanity. She also spoke about the unsafe working conditions on film sets and the financial struggles faced by several actors due to delayed payments.

Upasana Singh recalls contestant fainting during reality show

Recalling an incident from a comedy show where she was a judge, Upasana, in a conversation with Ankur Singh, revealed that a contestant fainted in the middle of his performance. She explained that many contestants travel to Mumbai without adequate arrangements for accommodation and food, while their expenses continue to pile up. The contestant was eventually taken away in a van. However, what happened next left her shocked.

Upasana Singh said that instead of asking the crew to call doctors or arrange something as basic as Electral powder, the producer wanted the camera to be brought in immediately to record the contestant’s condition. The actor said the makers wanted to ask him whether he had collapsed because of starvation and capture his suffering for the audience, rather than arrange juice or food for him.

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“That day, I felt so bad, and I kept thinking that we have stooped so low, that we have forgotten humanity? We are only focussed on getting TRP, we are not thinking about his parents, what if something happens to him?,” asked Upasana.

Upasana Singh recalls lightman dying on film set

The actor also shared another disturbing incident involving a lightman who fell from a height and died on the spot. She explained that technicians often work on elevated platforms called ‘taraapa‘ to arrange lighting, and the extreme heat on film sets can make their working conditions particularly difficult. Upasana recalled witnessing people die under such circumstances, while the makers would move the deceased person aside and continue shooting. “I understand that producers invest a lot of money in a shoot, and stopping it can lead to huge losses. But is that investment bigger than the value of a human life? Even when an actor dies suddenly, a replacement is brought in the very next day. I understand that the show has to go on and that there are telecast commitments to fulfil, but certain things really pierce your heart. They make me question what we are doing as an industry. Have we lost all sense of humanity?”

She acknowledged that producers invest substantial amounts of money in filmmaking and that stopping a shoot can lead to financial losses. However, she questioned whether these investments could ever be more important than a person’s life. She also pointed out how productions often bring in replacements the very next day, even when an actor dies suddenly, because the show must go on and telecast commitments have to be met.

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Upasana Singh on actors struggling with delayed payments



Upasana further highlighted the financial difficulties faced by several talented actors who struggle to make ends meet despite working regularly. Giving an example, she explained that an actor earning Rs 10,000 per day and working five days a week would make Rs 50,000. However, after coordinators take their 20 per cent commission, the actor is left with a considerably smaller amount.

She added that payments for television serials often arrive after 90 days, with some actors having to wait four months or even longer. There are also instances when a show goes off air and producers ask actors to accept only half their agreed payment, claiming that they have received only that much from the channel. “Imagine, an actor staying with his or her family members in Mumbai, how must they be managing?” she said.