Upasana Singh refutes rumours of rift with Kapil Sharma, says will work with him if he writes ‘creatively satisfying role’ for her

When actor Upasana Singh, who essayed the role of ‘bua’ on The Kapil Sharma Show, quit the show, gossip mills were abuzz with the rumours that she had left it because of a rift with the host Kapil Sharma. However, Singh has quashed the rumours and has said that the actor-comedian is a ‘nice guy’ and she shares a cordial relationship with him.

Singh, in a recent interview with The Times of India, clarified she first quit Comedy Nights With Kapil, which aired on Colors, because of the commitment issues and not because she fought with Kapil or she wasn’t happy working with him. She said when Kapil took his show to Sony TV and left Colors, she couldn’t join him as she “had signed a contract and had to continue working for the channel (Colors).”

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Even now Singh is ready to join Kapil’s team but only if she is offered a ‘satisfying’ role. Appearing on Kapil’s show for a few minutes has not been a ‘satisfying’ experience for Singh. “I am hoping that he (Kapil) will someday write a role for me because that will justify my talent and creatively satisfy me as an actor,” the 47-year-old actor said.

The Kapil Sharma Show currently airs on Sony TV. Actors Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti continue to be a part of the hit comedy show.

Upasana Singh has been popular on television and in the Punjabi film industry. She has starred in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Bani – Ishq Da Kalma, and Kanpur Wale Khuranas, among others. She also has films like Carry on Jatta 2, Jatt & Juliet, Naukar Vahuti Da and others.