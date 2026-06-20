‘There was pin-drop silence’: Upasana Singh recalls saying ‘kaun hai ye aadmi’ to Salman

Actor Upasana Singh has revealed the story behind one of the most iconic catchphrases from Comedy Nights With Kapil — “Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?” The actress recalled that the now-famous line was never scripted and was born during an interaction with Salman Khan, leaving the show’s crew worried that the superstar might get offended.

Speaking on Galatta India, Upasana shared how an impromptu moment with Salman eventually became one of the most popular recurring gags on Indian television.

“I have worked with Salman a lot. We worked together in God Tussi Great Ho and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. We have also worked together many times on Kapil Sharma’s show,” she said.

How Salman Khan inspired the iconic catchphrase

Explaining how the dialogue came into existence, Upasana said the cast often knew their own lines but never knew how celebrity guests would respond during shoots.

“The reason ‘Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?’ happened was because Salman and I were shooting together. At that time, we never knew what the star sitting in front of us was going to say. We would prepare our portions, like in a play, and know what we had to say. But we never knew what kind of interaction would happen with the guest star.”

According to Upasana, the line slipped out spontaneously during a conversation with Salman.

“He said something and I spontaneously said, ‘Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?’ Now imagine, Upasana Singh is saying ‘Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?’ to Salman Khan. There were 14 cameras on set and pin-drop silence.”

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The actress recalled that the atmosphere on set turned tense almost instantly.

“Everyone thought Salman would get upset, walk out and our show would be left incomplete.”

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When Salman Khan couldn’t stop laughing

However, Salman’s reaction was exactly the opposite. “Salman ji started laughing so much that he almost fell off the sofa. He kept laughing for four or five minutes.”

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The moment proved to be a turning point for the character and the show.

“After that, every star who came on the show heard me say, ‘Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?’ Eventually, T-shirts were made with the dialogue on them.”

Would Upasana return to Kapil Sharma’s show?

Upasana became a household name through her portrayal of Kapil Sharma’s outspoken and eccentric Bua on Comedy Nights With Kapil. The character’s quirky one-liners and comic timing made her a fan favourite, with “Kaun Hai Ye Aadmi?” emerging as one of the most recognisable catchphrases from the show’s run.

When asked whether she would return to Kapil Sharma’s current Netflix show, Upasana said she would be happy to come back if a similar character was offered to her.

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“Definitely. If there is a role similar to the one I played earlier, I would love to be a part of Kapil’s show again. If something along those lines comes up, I am absolutely sure I will do it. I am confident he will call me.”

Upasana on losing out on Maine Pyaar Kiya

During the same conversation, Upasana also revealed that she was once considered for the lead role in Sooraj Barjatya’s blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Recalling the audition process, she said, “I was studying in Chandigarh at that time and my aunt used to stay in Chembur. I always used to say that I want to be a heroine. So, whenever I used to come to Mumbai, I used to meet all these directors and producers.”

She added, “So, once I came and met Gupta ji. He told me that Rajshri is making a film called Maine Pyaar Kiya and he would make me meet Sooraj Barjatya. I told him that I’ve been doing theatre since childhood and am interested in acting. He didn’t take a proper audition, just asked me to say 3-4 dialogues. He liked me, and told Gupta ji that I was selected from his side.”

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Upasana said she later learnt she had not been cast in the film and only found out the reason years later.

“A few years later, I did Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon with Sooraj ji. We were shooting in Switzerland and Sooraj ji’s father revealed to everyone that I was the first choice for Maine Pyaar Kiya. I got angry then and I told him, ‘You rejected me, why?’ He said that it’s because I was taller than Salman Khan.”

Not convinced, she responded, “Even Sridevi is taller than him, but she can work with him? Don’t fool me!”

Looking back, Upasana admitted losing the role was difficult to accept. “At that time, I felt extremely bad. It was such a great film but I didn’t watch it for a long time. I just felt that I would have abused Bhagyashree if I went to watch the film. But, she performed really well and deserved that role, but I deserved it more than her. Salman knew about this.”

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Upasana Singh has been a familiar face in Indian cinema and television for over three decades. The actress has worked in Hindi, Punjabi and regional films, appearing in movies such as Judaai, Loafer, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Judwaa 2.