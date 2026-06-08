Upasana Singh on Shilpa Shinde’s false harassment confession: ‘She had the guts to speak’

Last week, actress Shilpa Shinde revealed on Bharti Singh’s podcast that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli nine years ago were false. Her remarks sparked widespread criticism, with fellow actors and industry bodies condemning her statement. While officials from FWICE and AICWA strongly reacted to Shilpa’s confession, CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh has now offered a different perspective on the controversy.

Upasana, who has worked with Shilpa on shows such as Maayka and Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, among others, spoke exclusively to SCREEN about the controversy. She also described Shilpa as a kind-hearted person who often stood up for technicians on set and extended support to colleagues whenever they faced difficulties.

Upasana Singh on Shilpa Shinde controversy

Upasana Singh said, “I know Shilpa Shinde very well. We have worked together on three shows. Not every human being is the same. I heard a lot of negative things about her. If I justify what she has done, it would be wrong. She made a mistake, realized it, and said sorry. She said that this weighed on her heart. If she had not realized it, she wouldn’t have said it.”

Also Read: ‘Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo’: Shilpa Shinde reacts to backlash over false allegation row

Upasana went on to defend Shilpa’s character, saying that the actress has always been supportive of those around her, especially junior artistes and technicians on set. “A side of Shilpa that no one is talking about is that she is a wonderful woman. I don’t know how people will react to me saying this, but from my personal experience, I am saying this. On set, if any spotboy, lightman, or makeup man has faced a problem, Shilpa Shinde took a stand for them. Anyone who goes to her and says he doesn’t have food to eat, Shilpa Shinde is the one to help them. She has helped so many people and is so kind-hearted.”

While making it clear that she was not justifying Shilpa Shinde’s actions, Upasana Singh urged people to consider the circumstances that may have led to the actress making the allegations in the first place. She said, “In our industry, we face situations where two people are fighting. In that moment, out of anger and frustration, people cross their limit and say something they don’t mean. Sometimes situations become such. Look at her situation from back then. She might not have had money, she wouldn’t have wanted to do the show anymore, must have had her frustration. She was told that her case was not valid. That is why she took this step. I am not justifying this, but I am looking at the situation in which she must have taken this step. Even after that, the same producers are working with Shilpa. Had they felt bad or her allegations would have affected their life so much, would they work with her again? No, but they are also sensible people who know that it happened in the spur of the moment.”

According to Upasana, Shilpa’s willingness to publicly acknowledge her mistake required courage, something she believes has been overlooked amid the backlash. She said, “What people are saying is also correct, but they are not seeing the actor’s problem. We work for 12-14 hours on set. We wear so much makeup and costume. sometimes after 12 hours we are also asked to wait for one more shot. We don’t get enough sleep at times. Sometimes we shoot in so much heat. Only those from this field can understand the situation. I have spent a lot of time with her; she is a great woman. If she wanted, she could have stayed silent, but she confessed in front of the world. She had the guts to speak about something wrong she did to a man eight or nine years ago.” Story continues below this ad

“People are reacting because she confessed. Had she kept quiet, people wouldn’t be saying so many bad things about her. Rather than looking at her courage and her situation, they are commenting. Haven’t people made mistakes? She has accepted her mistake and confessed to it in front of the world. I might not have the courage to do what she did. People can pull her up for doing wrong, but she shouldn’t be slammed or projected like a villain,” the actor concluded.

The controversy surrounding Shilpa Shinde continues to escalate. On Saturday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded strict action against the actress following her recent remarks. They issued a statement saying, “The reported admission by actress Shilpa Shinde during comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast regarding the alleged false sexual harassment allegations made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of serious concern for the entire Bollywood film and television industry. A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person’s reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual’s image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones. It not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure a fair and thorough examination of this matter. If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice.”

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit also told SCREEN, “If what Shilpa Shinde said in the podcast is true, it deserves strong condemnation. Sexual harassment is a very serious allegation, and using it as a weapon to settle personal or professional disputes is deeply wrong. The fact that a producer may have stayed silent to keep a show running and protect the livelihoods of an entire crew does not give a free pass to a false accuser. False allegations can destroy a person’s reputation, career, and mental well-being. What is even more worrying is that such actions make it harder for genuine victims to be believed. Every false accusation weakens trust in those who come forward with real experiences. If someone chose to damage another person’s life and reputation for personal gain, it is not only shameful but completely unacceptable.”

Disclaimer: The controversy surrounding these allegations involves reports of potential harm to reputations and mental well-being, as well as discussions of professional conduct within the industry. This content is for informational purposes and has not been independently verified; it should not be taken as a substitute for professional legal or psychological advice.