Uorfi Javed slams Chetan Bhagat after his ‘distracting youth’ comment: Men like him will always blame the women

Author Chetan Bhagat and ex-Bigg Boss contestant caught themselves in a face-off after the author cited Uorfi as a ‘distraction for youth’ at a recent event. Chetan said that phone has emerged as a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, who are spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Chetan Bhagat then went on to say, “Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?”

Uorfi then took to her Instagram story to react to the comment. In a series of posts, she asked Chetan Bhagat ‘not to promote rape culture’ and also accused him of ‘misguiding’ youth.

Uorfi Javed first posted, “Men like him will always blame the women (rather) than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you’re a pervert doesn’t mean it’s the girl’s fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me into a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f****d thing to say. You messaging girls isn’t a distraction for them, Chetan Bhagat?”

“Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there! Blaming a women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault,” she wrote in another post.

Sharing the leaked screenshots of his alleged WhatsApp messages, Uorfi further wrote on Instagram Stories, “Guys, let’s not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case.”

In his defence, on Sunday Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter to post, “Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career.”

This is not the first time when Uorfi Javed’s outfits hit the headlines. She has often spoken against people criticising her sartorial choices.