Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Uorfi Javed shares photo with Javed Akhtar, jokes she finally met her ‘grandfather’: ‘He is a legend’

On Sunday, Uorfi Javed shared a photo with Javed Akhtar and joked about how she finally met her grandfather. She also seemed impressed by the lyricist's humility.

Uorfi Javed met Javed Akhtar on Sunday. (Photo: Uorfi/Instagram)

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed on Sunday shared a photo with Javed Akhtar, and joked that she’s finally met her grandfather. For the unversed, given her surname, it was rumoured that she is related to the lyricist-writer, however, she had denied the same in earlier interviews.

Calling him a ‘legend’ and how she is in ‘awe’ of him, Uorfi posted a photo with Javed Akhtar on Instagram. Dressed in a blue overcoat, the actor looked pretty as she sat beside the writer, who wore a grey kurta and black shawl. The photo presumably looks to have been clicked at the airport. Uorfi wrote with the photo, “Finally met my grandfather today. Also he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies, but he did not refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I am in awe.” The Bigg Boss OTT contestant added a rose and heart emojis on the picture.

Also Read |Uorfi Javed clarifies she was not detained in Dubai: ‘Police came but it had nothing to do with my clothes’
Uorfi Javed shared the photo on her Instagram story.

Last year, post the rumours gaining steam, Uorfi Javed and Javed Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi clarified that they were not related in any sense. “People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him,” Uorfi told TOI.

Also Read |Urfi Javed remembers how her relatives destroyed her bold outfits: ‘Now they all want selfies’

Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, had clarified on Twitter that Urfi Javed was not related to her family. Reposting a video that claimed Uorfi was his granddaughter, Shabana wrote on the microblogging site, “She is not related to us in anyway. Stop spreading lies.”

After being part of a few TV shows, Uorfi Javed gained fame via her participation in Bigg Boss OTT. She is also talked about because of her bold fashion sense, which often courts controversies.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 08:57 IST
