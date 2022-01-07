Unwell Malaika Arora skips India’s Best Dancer 2 finale, sends kisses to team

Dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 2 is all set to air its finale this weekend. The team has been shooting the grand finale through the week. As they geared up to shoot the last segment on Friday, Malaika Arora had to excuse herself from shooting due to ill-health. However, sources close to the show share that it’s not Covid-19.

“Malaika shot for two days with the team. However, she was feeling a little low. Given the times we are in, she decided to skip the shoot for her and everyone’s safety on the set. As of now, she is doing well and definitely regrets not being around for the finale,” the source told indianexpress.com.

India’s Best Dancer producer Ranjeet Thakur also took to Instagram to express how he is having mixed feelings as the show is set to wrap up. In a long note, he wrote, “Today is a day of mixed emotions, our show IBD is celebrating the best dance finale, it’s curtain down for season 2, all through the 13 week journey it’s been no. 1 show and yet cut short due to various factors, not having my 2 contestants and a judge for finale makes it bad,” Thakur wrote, adding that he is missing his co-producers.

Malaika Arora reposted India’s Best Dancer 2 producer’s Instagram story. Malaika Arora reposted India’s Best Dancer 2 producer’s Instagram story.

In another post, he shared a photo of himself posing with judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Tagging judge Malaika Arora, he wrote, “Missing Malla!”. Reposting the story on her profile, the actor replied, “Kisses for you”.

India’s Best Dancer 2 launched in October. The finalists of the show are Gourav Sarwan, Saumya Kamble, Zamroodh, Roza Rana, and Raktim Thakuria. They will be competing for the trophy along with their mentors Rupesh, Vartika, Sonali, Sanam and Aryan.

India’s Best Dancer 2 finale will air on Sony TV on January 9 from 8 pm onwards.