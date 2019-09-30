Unreal Crew wins Dance India Dance 7

Unreal Crew on Sunday emerged as the winner of Dance India Dance 7. A part of North Ke Nawabs, Unreal Crew was mentored by Bhawna Khanduja.

The other finalists included Mukul Gain, Akshay Pal, I am Hip Hop group and Pranshu and Kuldeep. Apart from the trophy, Unreal Crew took home the cash prize of Rs five lakh.

Unreal Crew hails from Jaipur and specialises in Tuttamation form of dance. Wasim Belim and Altaf Madawat are the group’s choreographers. The six-member troupe performed a dhamakedar act on Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nachle in the finals. Also known as Forbidden Crew prior to DID, the team has participated in Dance Plus 3 and India’s Dancing Superstar.

Dance India Dance: Battle of The Champions launched in June this year. The reality show marked the television debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan who was one of the judges. She was joined by Raftaar and Bosco Martis on the panel. While Dheeraj Dhoopar was initially signed as the host, he was soon replaced by Karan Wahi. Apart from Bhawna Khanduja, Sneha Kapoor, Paul Marshal and Palden Lama were the other mentors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, reportedly, became the highest-paid female judge on television with her appearance on DID 7. At the launch of the show, when indianexpress.com had asked her about her big paycheck, she had shared, “You need to put a lot of hard work, especially on television. So definitely, the pay package has to be a good amount. And when a male judge can get it why not a female judge? Also, it’s the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So, I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in.”

The finale week of DID 7 saw the presence of Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Priyanka Chopra. While PeeCee promoted her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, Rajkummar and Mouni spoke about their film Made in China. Kareena and Priyanka, who have earlier worked in Aitraaz and Don, were seen having a gala time together. The two also hit the stage and grooved to the song “Aaj Ki Raat”.

Dance India Dance 7 aired on Zee TV.