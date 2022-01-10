Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15 divides fans, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia call him ‘kindest heart’

Umar Riaz became the latest contestant to get evicted from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. The Bollywood superstar announced Umar’s name on Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, making it one of the most shocking eliminations this season, that’s also left the audience divided.

Upon his exit, Umar took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for the constant support. He wrote, “Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. (My audience, my army can never eliminate me). That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fan from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. #UmarArmy.”

Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fan from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still.#UmarArmy — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) January 9, 2022

Umar indulged in a fistfight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal during a task earlier in the week. Bigg Boss, instead of eliminating him on the spot for breaking the rule of the house, decided to leave it to the audience to decide whether he deserves to be on the show or not.

Salman Khan picked this as the immediate reason, adding that despite multiple warnings about holding onto his aggression in the past, Umar continued with his hot-headedness in the show that landed him in trouble this time. His exit left his friends Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai in an inconsolable state.

The official Twitter handle of Rashami also put out a tweet for Umar’s journey and their friendship. “Yea Dosti… The bond is and will always be better and stronger and we as #Team & #Family want to thank you. @umarriazz91 you truly are a gem and we are so glad we got to know you more from the show.”

Yea Dosti… 🎶🥰

The bond is and will always be better and stronger and we as #Team & #Family want to thank you @umarriazz91 you truly are a gem and we are so glad we got to know you more from the show.

.#umrash ✨🙏🏻#TeamRD

.#rashamidesai #umarriaz #biggboss15 pic.twitter.com/XRbvs1sms6 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 9, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

Rajiv Adatia, who struck a close bond with Umar during the show, shared an emotional Instagram post. An excerpt from his long note read, “Umar @umarriazz91 Mere Bhai for me you are Superstar! You have the Kindest heart! Being with you in Big Boss from the time. I entered till the time I left you had been one of my major support systems. You started off as a friend, then best friend now you are my family! You have such a pure heart and such a pure soul. You looked after all of us in the house and never forgot your duty as a doctor and treated us whenever we needed your help. You came in and created your own identity and you have made me and millions of people all around the world so proud. You played the game so well and always tried your best. I want to thank you for picking me up and giving me the strength sometimes when I felt helpless in certain situations.”

Karan Kundrra’s Instagram handle also posted a heartfelt video edit reminiscing their friendship in the show. “Friendship of the season. We know the #KKundrraSquad and #UmarArmy will be disheartened but this is not the end of #UmRan – their dosti lives on in our hearts and we will always cherish this friendship as a benchmark of the season. Stay strong KK,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Umar, elder brother of Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz, entered the show right at the start of the ongoing season. A doctor by profession, he earned fans due to his strong opinions and friendships he made inside the house. However, his aggressive moves during the tasks got him in trouble time and again.

Asim, along with Himanshi Khurana had on Friday, written cryptic tweets suggesting that Umar had walked out of the Bigg Boss house. Asim applauded his brother’s game. Other TV celebs including Karenvir Bohra and Vikas Gupta also cheered for Umar’s inning in the Salman Khan show.

Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss 7, however called out Umar’s anger on the show. She tweeted. “Sorry to say, but he was evicted because he was extremely aggressive. Not once but on many occasions. I’m surprised he wasn’t evicted before. Karan has been extremely aggressive too . What’s actually unfair is that multiple chances r given to many offenders. It’s a mental game.”

Umar Riaz’s eviction leaves contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.