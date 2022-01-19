Umar Riaz on Sidharth Shukla’s death: Asim cried a lot, rushed to be with the family

Umar Riaz was unceremoniously evicted from Bigg Boss 15 after his physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. While Salman Khan announced that the audience has voted against him while showing him the door, Umar and his fans maintain that the eviction was unfair. In recent interviews, Umar shared how he has been overwhelmed with the love that he has been receiving. He also spoke about how his brother Asim Riaz was affected by the untimely death of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in September last year.

Sharing that when he got to know about Sidharth’s death, he was shocked. Umar also said that even though Asim and Sidharth ended up as rivals on the show, they did share a great bond together. “It was like a shock when I heard and called up Asim. He was very low, about to cry. He actually cried a lot. Whatever happened on the show, they had a close bond. Somehow they couldn’t connect outside. However, I am sure both wanted to connect back given the bond they had. It was really devastating news for us. And soon as Asim heard about it, he rushed to the hospital to be with his family and show his affection,” he told Bollywood Hungama while answering a fan’s question.

Before entering Bigg Boss 15, Umar had told indianexpress.com that he feels terrible to have lost a friend in Sidharth, and will miss him in the house. “His death came as such a shocker. Asim lost a brother and we all lost a wonderful soul. I pray and hope that his family gets the strength. Entering this show where I met and interacted with him is going to be emotional. He will be remembered inside, and I wish he was around to see me enter the show,” Umar shared.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz began as besties on Bigg Boss 13, before the latter started feeling that he was being overshadowed. While the two tried hard to sort out differences, it never happened and the situation exacerbated. Fans of the show were also equally divided between them. As the two ended up in the finals, Sidharth managed to beat Asim to take home the winner’s title. Last year, Sidharth died after suffering a major heart attack. His fans appreciated that Asim was by the grieving family throughout.