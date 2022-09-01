Udti Ka Naam Rajjo actor Celesti Bairagey on being called ‘Alia Bhatt’s look-alike’: It’s only an online fad

Celesti Bairagey cannot thank social media enough as it helped her bag Star Plus show as a lead. The actor, who plays the titular role in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, was spotted by the makers on Instagram when she posted a reel mouthing Alia Bhatt’s dialogue from Gangubai Kathiawadi. And before she knew it, Celesti was shooting in Manali for the show. The young star from Assam says that her life changed in just three months. In a chat with indianexpress.com, she said that while she is nervous about the outcome, there’s also a sense of responsibility given she has been receiving so much love from all quarters.

She also shared a heartwarming story about her grandfather, who has been in the hospital owing to ill health. Stating that her family has always been supportive of her choices, Celesti said, “Even when it came to shifting to Mumbai, they were all so cool. My grandfather is in the hospital, and my granny called me to say how he summons all the nurses to his room to show my promos. When you know you have so much love backing you, it gives me more power and strength to do well.”

Given she is yet to buy a television set herself, the actor recalled the first time her promo hit screens. “I got a message on Instagram that the trailer is looking amazing. I wanted to desperately see it but had no means. So I rushed to the electronic shop below my building and asked the store manager to put on Star Plus. It was just magical to see my promo playing on so many television sets at that time. It’s a feeling I still cannot put in words,” Celesti said, getting all emotional.

As readers would know, Celesti Baigarey’s video as Alia Bhatt had gone viral earlier this year. She revealed that the makers reached out to her on social media after watching the clip. While initially she shrugged it off thinking it to be a fake casting call, but she took it seriously after getting a call from the creative head.

“They asked me to shoot a monologue for the audition, and even sent me some sample videos. I was taken aback by how wonderful the other girls were. They shot in proper look and created a suitable vibe while I just shot my video in my room. However, luck favoured me and I was called for a mock shoot in Mumbai,” she remembered, adding that she was worried as she hadn’t told her parents anything about the audition.

“When my father came home that day, I told him and in just a moment, they both were like chalo (let’s go). For them, it was a no-brainer, given it’s such a big project. I landed in Mumbai, did a couple of mock shoots, and started shooting soon after. Honestly, when I look back, it still feels like a dream,” Celesti added.

While she enjoys her own fan following, there are many who still tag her as ‘Alia Bhatt’s lookalike’. On being asked if she is okay with being the Bollywood star’s doppelganger, Celesti said, “Honestly, that tag is just an online fad. In real life, my friends, family or now even on the set, nobody tells me that. Hence it never bothers me. I must also add that I really admire Alia and take inspiration from her career. What a fantastic graph she has and I also find her very pretty. So if someone does see any resemblance, I take that as a compliment. I also hope I manage to have as successful career as hers one day. Now, once the show starts airing, people will call me Rajjo, so I am looking forward to that.”

When a paparazzo account had introduced Celesti as a doppelganger, the show’s producer Mukta Dhond had fought back in the comment section saying she cast her because of her talent and not of her resemblance to Alia. Sharing that she was overwhelmed to see her producer’s comment, the actor said that she is thankful for the team, that is not trying to portray her as another Alia Bhatt.

“Now with make-up, they could have made me look like her. But they are not pitching me as Alia. The character and look is so different than what she has ever done. This show is about me and Rajjo and has no connection. Yes, she did cast me because she saw me in that video but Mukta ma’am keeps telling me to not let all this affect me. She told me that I cast you because of my performance and hard work. I was touched to see her speaking up for me but now I think we’ll just let it be. We cannot fight everyone’s thoughts. And once they do see me as Rajjo, the idea will definitely break,” Celesti concluded.

Also starring Rajveer Singh, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo airs Monday-Saturday, 7 pm on Star Plus.