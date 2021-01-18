TV stars who broke their image on the web space

Popular television actors Sunil Grover and Kritika Kamra showcase very different avatars in Ali Abbas Zafar’s political drama Tandav. On the small screen, most actors complain about getting stuck to an image, and the web space has definitely opened newer doors for them.

As the world lauds Sunil Grover and Kritika Kamra’s performance, here’s looking at other TV stars who broke their image with the help of the digital medium.

Divyanka Tripathi in Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala

Divyanka Tripathi romanced Rajeev Khandelwal in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. (Photo: PR Handout) Divyanka Tripathi romanced Rajeev Khandelwal in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. (Photo: PR Handout)

Having started her career with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While fans loved her portrayal of Ishi Maa, they pushed her to experiment with her roles. And bam, came Nithya Sharma in Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. The actor was seen playing a single mother and a professional chef. The character demanded her to present an aggressive personality, a stark difference from her demure and soft-spoken television self in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka pulled off the challenge effortlessly, and we can’t wait to see her do more varied roles.

Jennifer Winget in Code M

The petite and pretty Jennifer Winget shocked everyone when she donned the uniform for ALTBalaji’s Code M. The actor played a strong officer on a mission, and we couldn’t thank the makers enough for casting her in the role. While the actor left us all impressed, she did have her share of doubts while taking the show up. In an interview, Winget told us that since this was something really different from what she had done, she was “praying with all her heart and soul that it works out.”

Sakshi Tanwar in The Final Call

Sakshi Tanwar played Kiran Mirza, an air traffic controller in The Final Call. (Photo: PR Handout) Sakshi Tanwar played Kiran Mirza, an air traffic controller in The Final Call. (Photo: PR Handout)

Think Sakshi Tanwar, and the face of Parvati bhabhi, or the more recent Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Ha would come to your mind. However, the actor managed to come out of the image with just one project – The Final Call, where she played an air traffic controller. From facing gender prejudice at work, negotiating with terrorists while being heavily pregnant to standing up for her career in front of her husband, the actor delivered a power-packed performance.

Barun Sobti in Halalal and Asur

Barun Sobti essayed the role of cop Yusuf Qureshi in Halahal. (Photo: PR handout) Barun Sobti essayed the role of cop Yusuf Qureshi in Halahal. (Photo: PR handout)

Barun Sobti, who was considered a chocolate boy due to his portrayal of Arnav in the very popular Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naa Doon?, surprised fans with his turn in Asur and Halahal. These web shows gave the actor a chance to showcase his versatility. In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Sobti had confessed that even makers tend to look at him for only certain genres, “It’s quite unfortunate that we call ourselves a creative industry, when the usual casting is based on perception. The producer Zeishan Quadri too had to face a lot of challenges. Wherever he proposed my name, people were not sure if I could do it. Hence, I had to give it my all as there was no room for any compromise.”

Shweta Tiwari in Hum Tum and Them

Another actor who broke her bahu image with a web series is Shweta Tiwari. Having refrained from anything bold on television, the actor pushed many boundaries with her first digital show Hum Tum And Them. She not only chopped off her tresses, wore western clothes but also filmed some intimate scenes with co-star Akshay Oberoi. For Shweta, the motivation to step out from her comfort zone came after her daughter advised her to move ahead with time. The result came as a happy surprise, and fans embraced the new Shweta wholeheartedly.

Asha Negi in Abhay 2



Asha Negi played a journalist in Abhay 2 Asha Negi played a journalist in Abhay 2

The audience has mostly seen Asha Negi romance or cry on television, and hence it was refreshing to see her doing something different in Abhay 2. The actor played a no-nonsense journalist in the ZEE5 web series. And we can only laud the makers for casting her in a different light. The actor followed up the performance with another strong role in Netflix’s Ludo, where she played Abhishek Bachchan’s estranged wife.

Mona Singh in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai

Mona Singh as Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai (Photo: PR handout) Mona Singh as Ananya in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai (Photo: PR handout)

Mona Singh might be best known for her role as Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, but her portrayal of Ananya in ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai left us spellbound. The actor played a strong, independent woman who falls in love with a married man. While otherwise, the part would have been termed as the vamp, the genuineness and vulnerability Mona brought to Ananya, made her seem real. Rather than hating her, one empathised with her situation. Apart from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Singh was also seen in MOM – Mission over Mars, playing a scientist.