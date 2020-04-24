Sidharth Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi and others promote the ‘stay at home’ message with a Bigg Boss theme video

Various television stars got together to promote the message of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Various television stars got together to promote the message of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever wondered what it would be if all your favourite television stars were locked together in the Bigg Boss house? Giving a glimpse of the same, popular actors got together to shoot a creative video on the importance of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The made-at-home video follows the theme of Bigg Boss, with actors entering the drawing room and striking a conversation with each other. They also lament at not being provided with makeup or salon services. Making an entry as the ‘Bigg Boss’, choreographer-director Remo Dsouza explains the importance of the lockdown to these actors. He also asks them to get going with household chores, which leaves the stars quite distraught. However, towards the end, the actors come together and agree to stay at home as long as required to fight the deadly coronavirus. They also suggest their fans use the time to pursue their passion or pick a new hobby.

Directed by Guruodev Bhalla, the video features actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Aasif Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Surbhi Jyoti among more. The initiative is spearheaded by producer Ekta Kapoor along with Binaifer Kohli, Gul Khan, Fazila Allana, Abhishek Rege, JD Majethia and Anil Wanvari. Written by Dheeraj Sarna, the video has been creatively helmed by Sonali Jaffer.

Ekta Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram account, and wrote, ” TV fraternity unites against Corona. These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope.”

In a statement, Kapoor said, “The video is a collective effort by the television producers association of our country. The current scenario calls for us to be unified, now more than ever. And the common language is that of entertainment. We got all our top TV stars to partake in it so that it connects with people across. We are in this together and this is our endeavour to encourage people to stay home.”

Producer JD Majethia added, “Though TV industry is widely spread, everyone from artistes, technicians, workers to producers are always a phone call away, especially for their fans. One message from Ekta Kapoor on producers group and here we have a multi-starring entertaining ‘Quarantined’ film by the TV fraternity. Fans will enjoy this and get to understand the kind of time and efforts gone in making this film without any artistes being under the same roof.”

Earlier, Sony TV had unveiled a similar short film Family, that featured leading film stars from across India. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others shot for the same. The story revolved around a misplaced pair of glasses and everyone’s effort to find it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd