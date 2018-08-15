Mohit Malik, Eisha Singh, Shashank Vyas talk about their moment of independence and what it taught them

Independence Day 2018: These TV actors not only shared their first moment of being independent but also spoke about what it taught them. Independence Day 2018: These TV actors not only shared their first moment of being independent but also spoke about what it taught them.

Independence Day not just evokes a sense of patriotism and pride in us but also makes us appreciate our freedom. A country and its people can never be fully happy without independence. But what about being independent personally? Does it also hold importance?

On this special day, indianexpress.com decided to ask popular television actors Gautam Rode, Meera Deosthale, Mohit Malik, Eisha Singh and Shashank Vyas about their first moment of being independent. The actors not only shared their precious memories but also spoke about what it taught them.

Mohit Malik

Coming from a joint family from New Delhi, I was quite a pampered child. When I moved to Mumbai to work, it was a difficult time for me. Sometimes I even felt like leaving everything and going back to the comfort of my home. But I fought all odds and managed to survive the tough life. In our country, out of concern and love, we often make children dependent on parents. It’s really important to step out your comfort zone and face the real world. I knew I had my parents but I am proud to have overcome all hardships singlehandedly. And it has made me a more confident person. It is an unexplainable feeling to be free and independent. And it goes the same for our country. We can only grow and be happy if we are free.

Eisha Singh

Being independent for me does not mean staying alone, earning money or taking my life’s decisions. It means that my parents feel I am responsible enough to do that if needed. My parents are my life, and I cannot stay away from them. My moment of independence came when I started working and finding my own identity. And it has given me a lot of life lessons. First and foremost, you cannot take anything for granted. We need to really work hard if we want to make a mark. And this goes for any field. I also feel that you should never misuse the freedom and independence you get from your parents. Value and respect it and never let them down.

Shashank Vyas

On a personal front, my first moment of being independent was when my parents told, ‘do what you love, son’. Choosing a profession is a life-altering decision and one should listen to their heart and guts for the same. I am so thankful to my parents that they trusted me. They gave me the freedom to follow my passion and dreams. I would like to request all parents that never put your dreams on your children. Trust them and let them fly on their own.

Meera Deosthale

When I moved to Mumbai from Baroda five years back, it made me independent. Although my mother was there, it was the first time I was working. Being an outsider in the industry and with no godfather, I took each step alone. And reaching my goals was a sweet victory. It’s been a beautiful experience. The journey has taught me a lot.

Gautam Rode

My first moment of being independent was when I got my first pay cheque. It taught me to be self-dependent, and also about my responsibility towards my family.

Happy Independence Day!

