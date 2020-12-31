TV stars dominated the music video industry in 2020

All 90s kids would remember seeing popular faces featuring in music videos. After the trend died a few years back, 2020 saw it making a comeback with several television celebrities starring in the music videos of singles. Also, with the pandemic-induced lockdown halting shoot, music videos became a great work opportunity for many. With most celebrities shotting at desolate locations with limited crew members, it even turned out to be a safer experience.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, while talking to indianexpress.com mentioned that since it’s a short term commitment, music videos have become popular projects in recent times. He also said that there are songs from various genres being made, and that gives actors a chance to get into a different zone with each video.

Srishty Rode also shared that music is something that connects with everyone. “As for us actors, with not much happening in terms of shoots, it’s a good break. It’s also the easiest thing to shoot right now given you need minimum people around, and can wrap up work in just a couple of days. The trend of music videos was quite popular about two decades ago, and guess it’s back,” the actor said.

Echoing a similar thought, Dheeraj Dhoopar also told us that given most of the current actors have grown up watching music videos, it’s also exciting for them.

As the year comes to an end, here’s looking back at all the music videos starring popular television celebrities.

Shehnaaz Gill

Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla joined forces for the music video of the romantic song “Bhula Dunga”. She then followed it up with Jassie Gill’s “Key Gayi Sorry”, Tony Kakkar’s “Kurta Pajama” and more recently “Shona Shona” (again with Shukla). She also paired up with Arjun Kanungo for the music video of the romantic number “Waada Hai”.

Sidharth Shukla

Apart from collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill for two music videos- “Bhula Dunga” and “Shona Shona”, Sidharth Shukla also shared screen space with Neha Sharma in the music video of “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya”.

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar

While they played enemies in Naagin 5, their sizzling on-screen chemistry got makers to cast them in the music video of the romantic single “Humko Tum Mil Gaye”.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, who is known to be quite picky when it comes to work, surprised fans with his choices of music videos. Starting with an emotional “Ae Mere Dil”, he was next seen in the soothing “Je Tu Na Bulawe”, and ended the year with the party song “Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri”. The song also featured Rashami Desai.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Real-life couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta starred in the music video of Badshah’s single “Toxic”. The shot-at-home music video showcased an abusive relationship. The couple shocked everyone with this video, that was also shot and directed by Ravi Dubey.

Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz made his music video debut with Jacqueline Fernandez in the forgettable “Mere Angne Mein”. He then starred alongside rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana in “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”, “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” and “Afsos Karoge”. Riaz was also seen showing off his dance skills in the music video of the “Badan Pe Sitaare” remix.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary starred in the music video of the soulful love track “Shikayat”. The video showcased the journey of a couple who meets a tragic end. Interestingly, the emotional song is penned by comedy king Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes

Popular small screen faces Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes also made their music video debut with the love ballad “Juda Kar Diya”. Fans loved watching them together, and even nicknamed them “Erishad”.

Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh

Shot in picturesque Rajasthan, Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh’s music video “Kasam” released last week. The video featured Srishti and Vishal as a couple fighting a traumatic incident in their past that has left a dent in their present.

Shivin Narang

Television’s lover boy Shiving Narang featured in two music videos- “Sunn Zara” with Tejasswi Prakash and Punjabi song “Chadeya Fitoor”.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi recently came together for the music video “Baarish”.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra

After gaining fame in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma showcased their chemistry by starring in several music videos. Some of their work include “Baarish”, “Ring”, “Kamaal Karte Ho”, “Hashtag Love Soniyeaa” among others.

Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh

Popular television faces Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh shared screen space in the music video of “Ishq Tanha”. The music video featured them as a couple who is getting divorced.

Pearl V Puri

Pearl V Puri also starred alongside Divya Khosla in the music video of “Teri Ankhon Mein”. Also featuring Rohit Suchanti, the T-Series music video brought alive a beautiful love story between college friends.