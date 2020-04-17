TV shows which deserve to be re-aired during lockdown period

Several shows like Surabhi, Tu Tu Main Main, Chandrakanta and Kasautii Zindagii Kay that ran between 1985-2005 can also make a comeback during the time of lockdown. Several shows like Surabhi, Tu Tu Main Main, Chandrakanta and Kasautii Zindagii Kay that ran between 1985-2005 can also make a comeback during the time of lockdown.

Doordarshan’s plan of bringing back Indian television’s iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Dekh Bhai Dekh has given fans more home viewing options during the lockdown period. While it benefited Doordarshan’s ratings, other channels followed suit since most of the daily shows have exhausted their bank of episodes.

Popular shows including Hum Paanch, Office Office, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Kumkum Bhagya, CID, Kasamh Se, Jamai Raja and Dance India Dance are among the shows which are already airing on channels like Zee TV, Sony, Colors, Star Plus and Sab TV. However there are several other shows which should make a comeback too.

Also read: All the TV shows which have returned during lockdown

Here is a list of TV shows which channels should re-air:

Vikram Aur Betaal (1985)

It was based on a collection of Indian mythological tales from Baital Pachisi, about king Vikram and a spirit. Before Ramayan happened to actor Arun Govil, he played the king here, while Sajjan portrayed Betaal. Every episode ended on the line – “Vikram bhaag jaa, mera peecha chhod de… Jisne tujhe mere peeche lagaya hai woh maha dhoort hai…” If you remember!

Karamchand (1985-2007)

Pankaj Kapur, as detective Karamchand, and Sushmita Mukherjee, as his secretary Kitty, help police solve murder cases. Karamchand’s style of munching carrots and scolding his assistant with a “Shut up, Kitty” whenever she asked a stupid question or almost divulged a case detail, became the highlight of the show.

Malgudi Days starred Manjunath Nayaker who was then known as Master Manjunath. Malgudi Days starred Manjunath Nayaker who was then known as Master Manjunath.

Malgudi Days (1986)

It was adapted from RK Narayan’s short stories in his books like Malgudi Days, An Astrologer’s Day and Other Short Stories, A Horse and Two Goats, Swami and Friends, and The Vendor of Sweets. Malgudi Days starred Manjunath Nayaker, Girish Karnad and Vaishali Kasaravalli among others.

Mirza Ghalib (1988)

Written by Gulzar and starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Neena Gupta and Shafi Inamdar, the historical TV drama was based on the life of poet Mirza Ghalib. Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh had sung ghazals for the show.

Flop Show (1989)

Flop Show was a simple yet tongue-in-cheek commentary on the everyday issues of an average Indian man. Fans also remember its unique title track and the reworded Hindi film songs at the end of every episode.

Actor Vivek Shauq was also an integral part of the cast of Flop Show. Actor Vivek Shauq was also an integral part of the cast of Flop Show.

Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne (1989-1990)

Directed by Prakash Jha, Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne starred Raghubir Yadav in the lead role. Mungerilal is a clerk who has a controlling wife, father-in-law and boss. He is only able to take revenge from them while daydreaming, which momentarily boosts his confidence.

Surabhi (1990-2001)

Hosted by Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak, the cultural show got a mention in the Limca Book of Records for receiving the largest measured audience response on Indian television. Its title music was composed by renowned violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam.

Tara (1993-1997)

With Navneet Nishan in the titular role, it highlighted the happiness and sorrows of an urban Indian woman during that time. It also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Neha Sharad and Amita Nangia as Nishan’s friends.

Banegi Apni Baat (1993-1997)

One of the first college romances on Indian television, it was considered too bold for its time for exploring heartbreaks, ragging and teenage complexities. It boosted the careers of actors like Irrfan Khan, Firdaus Dadi, Sadiya Siddiqui, Anita Kanwal, Divya Seth, Achint Kaur, Varun Badola, Rakhee Tandon and R. Madhavan among others.

Also read: Varun Badola revisits Banegi Apni Baat

Zee Horror Show (1993-2001)

The Ramsay Brothers show was probably the scariest thing on television back then, with each episode having a different story. Actors like Pankaj Dheer, Archana Puran Singh, Shagufta Ali, Gajendra Chauhan, Navneet Nishan, Pallavi Joshi and Sulabha Deshpande have appeared in Zee Horror Show. Its title music is still haunting.

Both Shanti and Swabhimaan were considered much ahead of its times because of their bold storyline. Both Shanti and Swabhimaan were considered much ahead of its times because of their bold storyline.

Shanti (1994)

It revolved around the rags to riches story of two friends and their dark secret. It starred Mandira Bedi, Mohini Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Behl, Anup Soni, Amar Talwar, Yatin Karyekar, Iravati Harshe and Aman Verma among others.

Tehkikaat (1994-1995)

Starring Vijay Anand as Sam D’Silva and Saurabh Shukla as Gopichand, it is one of the best detective series on Indian television till date. It was directed by Vijay Anand, Shekhar Kapoor and Karan Razdan.

Chandrakanta (1994-1996)

Shahbaz Khan and Shikha Swaroop as the lead pair was a dream cast back then. This fantasy series was based on Devaki Nandan Khatri’s novel of the same name and also starred Javed Khan, Mukesh Khanna, Pankaj Dheer and Irrfan Khan among others. Akhilendra Mishra’s Kroor Singh became a fan favourite too.

Also read: Akhilendra Mishra revisits Chandrakanta

Tu Tu Main Main (1994-2000)

The epic saas-bahu banter was turned into a sitcom starring Reema Lagoo (mother-in-law) and Supriya Pilgaonkar (daughter-in-law). Directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, it moved from Doordarshan to Star Plus becoming one of the flagship shows on the later channel upon its launch.

Swabhimaan (1995-1997)

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and written by Shobha De, this show dealt with infidelity, power struggle, relationships and fight for inheritance. Its star cast included Kitu Gidwani, Rohit Roy, Anju Mahendru, Harsh Chhaya, Achint Kaur, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Parashar, Ashutosh Rana and Sandhya Mridul among others.

Also read: Rohit Roy revisits Swabhimaan | Ashutosh Rana revisits Swabhimaan

Hasratein (1996-1999)

The show revolved around the success and failure of marriages. It starred actors like Shefali Shah, Seema Kapoor, Ajit Vachhani, Harsh Chhaya and Dharmesh Vyas.

Ravi Behl, Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jaffrey in a still from Boogie Woogie. (Photo: Express Archives) Ravi Behl, Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jaffrey in a still from Boogie Woogie. (Photo: Express Archives)

Boogie Woogie (1996-2014)

Indian television’s first dance reality show was made by Naved Jaffrey and Ravi Behl. It was judged by Jaaved Jaaferi. Their “Boo” became an audience favourite. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza, and Ritesh Deshmukh have participated in its Celebrity Championships. It ended in 2010 and returned for another season in 2013.

Sea Hawks (1997-1998)

Sea Hawks is a one of its kind show that was shot on land, air and under water. It revolved around the life of Indian Coast Guard Officers and starred Anup Soni, R. Madhavan, Simone Singh, Niki Aneja, Manoj Pahwa, Om Puri and Milind Soman among others.

Also read: Annup Sonii revisits Sea Hawks

Movers And Shakers (1997-2012)

The late-night talk show hosted by Shekhar Suman included interviews, comedy gigs and celebrity performances. And who can forget its The Rubber Band? If not a rerun, this show surely deserves a new season.

Actor and guest Ashutosh Rana along with host Shekhar Suman in Movers And Shakers. (Photo: Express Archives) Actor and guest Ashutosh Rana along with host Shekhar Suman in Movers And Shakers. (Photo: Express Archives)

Alpviram (1998)

Directed by Vipul Shah, it had Pallavi Joshi playing Amrita who gets raped and becomes pregnant while being in coma due to brain aneurysms. While her parents and boyfriend (Amir Bashir) try to fight all odds to find the culprit, it leads to shocking twists.

Saans (1998-1999)

Saans is the story of Priya, played by Neena Gupta, whose world goes for a toss when she finds out that her husband (Kanwaljit Singh) is having an affair with a friend (Kavita Kapoor). How she deals with life and her two children formed the premise of the show, which was also directed by Gupta.

Kora Kagaz (1998-1999)

The show revolved around Pooja whose husband leaves her for another woman. As Pooja tries to come to terms with her fate, she gets support from her brother-in-law, who eventually falls in love with her, until one day her husband returns. It starred Renuka Shahane, Salil Ankola and Amit Behl in the lead roles.

Hip Hip Hurray (1998-2001)

Created and directed by Nupur Asthana, HHH revolved around DeNobili High School’s 12th grade batch. It explored their coming-of-age, dating, heartbreaks, drugs, depression, careers and life. The show featured actors like Vishal Malhotra, Purab Kohli, Nilanjana Sharma, Rushad Rana and Kishwer Merchant.

Also read: Vishal Malhotra revisits Hip Hip Hurray

Star Bestsellers (1999-2000)

Before films, directors Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sriram Raghavan and Hansal Mehta had developed this anthology TV series. Its 36 episodes dealt with topics like relationships, failures, family bonds, career and compromises.

Rishtey (1999-2001)

Rishtey is a lighthearted show depicting love, relationships, family, friendship and life. It had actors like R. Madhavan, Rahul Khanna, Iravati Harshe, Alok Nath, Pavan Malhotra, Pallavi Joshi, Rohit Roy, Achint Kaur, Harsh Chhaya, Saurabh Shukla, Vikram Gokhale and Reema Lagoo among others making appearances.

Mouli Ganguly and Mouli Ganguly and Sudha Chandran played onscreen daughter-in-law and mother-in-law in Kaahin Kissii Roz.

Kaahin Kissii Roz (2001-2004)

One of the first K-shows from Ekta Kapoor’s stable, this thriller had elements like a rich family, a murder mystery, a ghost on the loose, revenge and plastic surgeries. Starring Mouli Ganguly and Yash Tonk, it is also remembered for Sudha Chandran’s (Ramola Sikand) bindis. The show helped Star Plus become the top channel.

Also read: The cast of Kaahin Kissii Roz: Where are they now?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001-2008)

One of the most popular Indian TV shows, Prerna and Anurag’s love story became a benchmark of sorts. The chemistry between the lead pair (Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan) still remains unbeatable. Ronit Roy’s Rishabh Bajaj and Urvashi Dhilakia’s Komolika remain unforgettable too. The timeline of the show was 80 years and across three generations.

Also read: The actors of Shararat: Where are they now?

Shararat (2003-2006)

Loosely based on American fantasy sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Shararat starred Farida Jalal, Poonam Narula and Shruti Seth as three generations of fairies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd