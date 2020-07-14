From using masks to sanitisers, television shows highlight COVID-19 precautionary measures

On the July 13 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik helped Naira wear a face shield before she left the house. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar) On the July 13 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik helped Naira wear a face shield before she left the house. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

Everyone who managed to catch TV shows last night were taken aback. Their favourite characters were masked, and even using sanitisers. While conversing, they even made sure to pass on the message of taking precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

We have been told that most channels asked show makers to promote these safety measures, given these serials are watched by people across the globe. Writers were directed to smartly weave COVID-19 precautions in the storyline. TV writer Sharad Tripathi had confirmed the same to indianexpress.com and shared that while it is a task to do so, there is no other way.

A video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is already going viral where two characters Naira and Sita Chaudhary (Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal) are interacting, while wearing masks. An earlier sequence in the same episode had Kartik (Mohsin Khan) getting his wife to use the sanitiser before helping her wear gloves and face shield.

It was not just Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but other shows too used the current situation in their storyline. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Zee TV) featured a sequence where the lead characters Guddan and Akshat (Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani) come home after a break. The lead actors are seen wearing masks and gloves and also have a conversation with the family on what they did during the lockdown.

Tera Kya Hoga Alia (SAB TV) started the episode with Alia (Anusha Arora) and Rabiya (Namrata Pathak) on an early morning jog. While the two workout, Alia was seen reminding her best friend to maintain social distancing at all times. She also stressed on the importance of wearing a mask when outdoors.

Touching upon the ongoing pandemic, Yeh Hai Chahatein included various topics in its episode. As new episodes rolled out, the characters were seen chatting about how househelps have been asked to go on leaves. The entire family was seen contributing to the household chores, some happily, while others unwillingly. On Tuesday’s episode, Aahana (Aishwarya Sakhuja) will be seen talking about online classes, and how that would help students to continue with education during these times.

Talking about the same, Sakhuja shared with us that an influential medium like television should be used to highlight protective measures against coronavirus. “In such times, it is important to make use of mediums that can influence people in the right way. Yeh Hai Chahatein will have us talking about the pandemic and how to stay safe. If incorporating these small things can help people or give them the right idea, then we will feel we won a part of the battle. Television has a wide reach and these topics need to be touched upon.”

Last week, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki also had a sequence where Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) handed over a bottle of sanitiser as a guest entered her house. The other characters also spoke about using their scarf since they forgot to carry a mask in public. On the same, Tripathi had shared, “It is a challenge for us to incorporate these important messages in an entertaining way. We are ensuring it’s candid and does not look too forced.”

While makers promise to keep educating the audience about necessary COVID-19 precautions, they also assure that there would be no lack of entertainment.

