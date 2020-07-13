What to expect on your favourite television shows from tonight

Television shows will be airing new episodes from July 13 (Photo: Star Plus & Zee TV Instagram pages) Television shows will be airing new episodes from July 13 (Photo: Star Plus & Zee TV Instagram pages)

Starting today, popular television shows will start airing new episodes. Most of them resumed shoots a few weeks ago after close to 100 days. Amid all kinds of guidelines and restrictions, the makers are trying their best to bring the same quality of entertainment to its viewers.

Wondering which show you should start watching from tonight? Let us help you. Here’s everything that you need to know about your favourite serials in the coming days.

Colors

Pavitra Bhagya: The show will see the leads Reyansh (Kunal Jaisingh) and Praniti (Aneri Vajani) engaged in a legal battle over the custody of Jugnu, their daughter who was born out of wedlock.

Shubharambh: In an interesting twist, Raja (Akshit Sukhija) will be seen trying to win over Rani’s (Mahima Makwana) heart all over again which will not be easy as a huge tragedy also awaits them.

Choti Sarrdaarni: Sarabjit (Avinesh Rekhi) will be at a crossroads as he would be asked to make a choice between Meher and the baby. With Meher’s (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) life at risk, a new ray of hope will enter their lives in the form of Dr. Aditi Bedi (Drishtii Garewal).

Ishq Mein Marjawan: The romantic thriller is set to launch today and will present the love story of Kabir (Vishal Vashishtha) and Riddhima (Helly Shah). As a test of her love, Kabir will ask Riddhima to get his arch-nemesis Vansh (Rrahul Sudhir) to fall in love with her.

Naati Pinky Ki Love Story: The upcoming storyline will see Pinky (Riya Shukla) transforming into a mysterious, bubbly village belle. She would be on a secret mission and that will lead the story in an exciting new direction.

Star Plus:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) will once again find themselves coming together, this time due to the efforts of a child. On the other hand, Mr Bajaj (Karan Patel) will also make an entry to win back his unrequited love, Prerna.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: The Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer is going to get intense in the coming days. To save Mishti, Abir would take some decisions that would turn both their lives upside down.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gear up for double fun, as Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will also take up the avatar of Tina to help Kartik (Mohsin Khan) win a big assignment. Only time will tell if her plan would succeed or she would end up creating bigger issues for him.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly will be seen playing the titular role in the show which is an adaptation of Bengali drama Sreemoyee. The show will present the story of a homemaker, who after facing the insult of her family for years, decides to make a career, and an identity for herself.

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi), the rockstar, will finally realise his responsibilities towards his son, and that would create a new equation between him and Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra)

Zee TV

Kumkum Bhagya: The daily will focus on Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chapekar) love story, and how a new entry will create trouble in the lover’s paradise. Also, Reyhna Malhotra will be seen making an entry as the new Alia.

Kundali Bhagya: Preeta (Shraddha Arya) will try her best to reveal Sherlyn’s plans to Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar), and stop him from marrying Mahira.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar (Sehban Azim) and Kalyani (Reem Sheikh) will face a tragedy as they try to save their baby’s life. Their difference of opinion will only add to their troubles in the coming episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan (Kanika Mann) will inform the family of her pregnancy. But a bigger tragedy awaits them.

SAB TV

Aladdin: Mallika (Debina Bonerjee) will be back with her evil plans as Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and Yasmine (Ashi Singh) try to fight her, and protect their kingdom.

Bhakarwadi: The show will see a leap of seven years and the characters will be undergo a lot of changes, in terms of their relationship with each other.

Tera Kya Hoga Alia: Alia (Anusha Mishra) and Alok’s (Harshad Arora) school will see the authorities dividing the English and Hindi section. The development would lead to a lot more drama between the couple.

Maddam Sirji: The women police team would be out to fight crime and the first few episodes will also see them paying a tribute to doctors who are fighting coronavirus.

Baal Veer: The young kids would be in the final stage of the war to protect the earth from evils.

&TV

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: The Modern Colony’s couples promise a whole lot of fun in the coming days.

Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar: Coming up soon in Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar would be a challenging moment for both father and son, when Bhimrao would be compelled to take a stand against his family’s decision on the issue of child marriage.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan: Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his ‘Dabangg Dulhan’ Rajesh and his obstinate mother Katori Amma’s (Himani Shivpuri) ‘gharelu’ misadventures and comic tragedies will continue with a lot more zabardast and mazedaar plots with unexpected twists that will surely leave the audience in splits.

Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari: A brand-new family is set to enter the Gupta neighbourhood, and may be also Gudiya’s heart. But will Gudiya finally fall in love or once again land herself in an unusual situation?

Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein: A high-voltage drama is planned between Singhasan Singh and Swati, an ardent devotee of Santosh Maa.

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram: The story of ‘Gyraah Mukhi Hanuman’ will be presented through Anjani Mata (Sneha Wagh) narrating the tale to Bal Hanuman.

While shoots for the remaining shows have also resumed, they would air its new episodes in the coming days.

