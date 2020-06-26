TV shows go on floors, new episodes to air from July

With most television shows resuming work, new episodes will air from July. (Photo: PR Handout) With most television shows resuming work, new episodes will air from July. (Photo: PR Handout)

Television sets are once again brimming with activity. On Friday, Colors’ Naagin 4 and Pavitra Bhagya, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV’s Bhakarwadi, Star Bharat’s RadhKrishn and &TV’s Santoshi Maa and Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar started filming. The shoots were brought to a halt on March 18, a few days before the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced. New episodes of the shows will air from July.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Recently the industry bodies resolved the pending issues regarding insurance and payment with producers. Most of them have been waiting for this green signal, and now in turns, most will begin work. There is a bit of chaos and fear around but the cast and crew are learning to get used to the new normal. It is a different experience, but everyone is really happy to be back on sets. Everyone in their own way is taking care of themselves and others around them.”

Bollywood actor Gracy Singh, who essays the titular role in Santoshi Maa, said, “The moment I got a call confirming the shoot date, my excitement knew no bounds. I prepared my bag with the required accessories and makeup items properly sanitised and even kept aside the character outfit that I wore from home to the sets. Only the touch up was done on the sets once or twice. I experienced the same emotion like I did on the first day of my shoot on this show. The moment we reached the sets, our temperature and body oxygen levels were checked. We welcomed each other with a namaste, followed by a quick catching up session. There were limited people on sets, and they were wearing masks, including me. Around the sets, there were umpteen number of sanitiser bottles and sprays. It was quite a unique experience, but I am sure with time, we all will get used to it.”

Naagin 4’s leading lady Nia Sharma 4 shared photos from her vanity room. She wrote, “Cut to- 3 months later… back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 🐍 💯 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)”

The cast and crew have been strictly following safety guidelines set by the government. The actors are only allowed to remove their mask during the shoot. While most have been told to get ready at home, a makeup assistant is available to do touch-ups. The spot boys have been given PPE kits by the production team, and a packaged meal has replaced the usual cheerful buffet time on set.

Before going on floors, some of the producers even arranged for a mock drill to get the team used to the new way of functioning. Every member in the team of RadhaKrishn was even put under a minimum seven-day self-isolation before they entered the set in Umergaon.

Kinshuk Vaidya, who plays Arjun in the show, said in a statement, “It feels great to be back on the set and shoot, as we had left abruptly due to the lockdown. Our makers and producers have made sure to look after everyone’s safety. In terms of calling us a week in advance and keeping us in isolation, to constantly having a regime of sanitization processes, everything has been looked after. In fact, the moment we are done with a shot, all of us immediately get ourselves sanitized and go and put on a mask.”

Taking cue from a Kerala village, Bhakarwadi producer JD Majethia has also introduced an interesting way to practice social distancing on set. In a video shared by him, the cast and crew are seen walking around carrying an umbrella that automatically creates space between people.

The team on the set of Bhakarwadi is following strict safety measures, and apart from sanitising themselves at the entry point, they are even being asked to leave their footwear out, and wear the given pair of slippers. Majethia encouraged others on set and even his audience to follow the same to keep themselves protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

