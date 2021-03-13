TV Rewind | Suits: Meghan Markle’s spark stood out even before her royal days

The entire world is closely following the royal drama as it is slowly unfolding. After the revelations made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, we are sure that this chapter of the history of the English royal family is definitely going to leave a significant mark. In the wake of everything that Meghan had to endure after she joined the royal family, we started thinking about the successful career path she was on before she became the Duchess of Sussex. She may not have been among the most popular actor of her generation but Meghan had a spark that connected with the audience. That spark is still doing its magic, even when she is not playing a character.

Meghan Markle starred in the popular legal drama Suits alongside Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, among others. Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits had a successful nine-season run from 2011-2019.

What is Suits all about?

Suits is a workplace legal drama that follows an amateur named Mike (Adams) who pretends to be a lawyer, but is, in fact, a fraud. One of the city’s top lawyers Harvey (Macht) takes Mike under his wing as they go around solving, and winning, complicated legal cases. In the initial seasons, the drama hinges on Mike’s secret but as seasons progress, Suits turns into a complicated mess that starts to feel like a soap opera.

Why the hype around Suits?

While the show was fairly successful independent of its royal connection, it got recognition all over the world after Meghan became a global celebrity. Playing Rachel Zane, the paralegal who wants to become a lawyer, she was one of the key characters on the show in its initial seasons until she got married to Prince Harry and had to leave the show.

Minus the royal connection, Suits was just another legal drama that was pretty subpar, as per the critics’ reviews but the audience always loved the Harvey-Mike bromance.

The best and worst parts of Suits

Over its nine seasons, Suits managed to introduce many new characters while retaining a few of the old ones. The show’s strength was in its inter-character relationships and creator Aaron Korsh made sure that despite the complicated legal jargon, the audience could stay invested.

Donna-Harvey’s will they-won’t they track, Louis Litt’s conniving tactics, Jessica Pearson’s moral superiority, Rachel-Mike’s love story and Harvey and Mike’s mentor-mentee relationship carried the show successfully until Season 5. The constant tension of who all knew about Mike’s secret held the show together for a long time but after the first few seasons, it felt like everyone was just covering up for him.

Post Mike’s conviction, the show took a weird turn as the cat was out of the bag and there was no big secret to be protected. The show lost its centre as it wasn’t really focused on a particularly big story. The makers tried to sustain the drama with the prison story-arc but by then, Suits was starting to lose steam. The law firm was almost disbanded and the major characters had their independent story arcs which were definitely not as engaging.

As Meghan exited the show post her wedding, Adams’ Mike also left the show. Minus the Harvey-Mike story arc, Suits felt incomplete but the makers tried to compensate by adding many new characters. The only relief at this point was the coming together of Harvey and Donna as the show had almost run out of all the basic storylines.

By the time the ninth season rolled around, Suits had overstayed its welcome.

Is it worth your time?

Suits holds its own for the first five seasons but post that mark, a lot of it can be skipped.

Suits is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.