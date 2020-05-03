TV Rewind | Quantico: Priyanka Chopra saves the day

Quantico was Priyanka Chopra’s big break in the West. Quantico was Priyanka Chopra’s big break in the West.

2015 marked Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s foray into the West as she played the lead role of Alex Parrish in American television show Quantico.

What is Quantico about?

Quantico is about Alex (Chopra), a trainee FBI agent who somehow gets embroiled in a case and is ultimately labelled as a fugitive. Over the three seasons of the show, Alex gets involved in so many storylines that it’s hard to think of her character’s life chronologically.

Alex is the star of the show and it’s evident from the start. She drives the narrative and even though we see other characters having their mini-arcs, it’s all about Alex. This is not necessarily a bad thing if the makers know where they are going with it, which in this case, they didn’t.

What works and doesn’t work for Quantico?

The best part about Quantico is Priyanka Chopra. While Indians have seen her do a lot on screen, this was the first time that the West got a chance to see her in action. And PeeCee didn’t disappoint as she was the only face in the show that anyone could remember.

I always felt that Quantico could have seen better days had it been made by Shonda Rhimes (How To Get Away With Murder, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal) because the show had scope for ample human drama with its rich characters, but it was more focused on serving its overcomplicated plotline. Alex was mysterious, and with characters like Ryan, Shelby, Nimah/Raina and Caleb, there was so much interpersonal drama that the show did not really need the heavy Grand Central plot in the first season. The mid-season finale here offered the worst possible cliffhanger that I have seen in the last decade.

Apart from giving the gift of Priyanka Chopra to the West, Quantico didn’t do much. Apart from giving the gift of Priyanka Chopra to the West, Quantico didn’t do much.

In the second season too, the plot with the President of the United States was something that could have taken a leaf out of Scandal’s book since they did the saucy POTUS drama so well. And the third season’s plot was so off the rails that it’s best to remember it for its picturesque locations.

Quantico mattered because it starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Had it not been for her, the series would not have made the small dent that it did in the global television landscape. I say small because apart from giving the gift of Priyanka Chopra to the West, Quantico didn’t do much.

What happened to Quantico?

The show was cancelled after three seasons, which isn’t good in television speak. The declining ratings of the show is said to be the reason for its cancellation despite the fact that Chopra left no stone unturned in promoting the show. The plug was pulled so fast that the third season turned out to be a mini-season.

Quantico was cancelled after three seasons, which isn’t good in television speak Quantico was cancelled after three seasons, which isn’t good in television speak

Honestly, I would like to soon see Priyanka Chopra in another television show that celebrates her just like Quantico did. But this time, let her have some fun with a better script.

Quantico is streaming on Netflix.

