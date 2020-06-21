TV Rewind | Lovesick: The binge-worthy romcom

Watching Lovesick is how you can spend an ideal Sunday. Watching Lovesick is how you can spend an ideal Sunday.

We have all seen tonnes of rom-coms, yet we keep going back to the genre. The tropes of romantic comedy are quite limited, but if done well, they engage us. Enter Lovesick. The English TV show which premiered in 2014 and lasted for three seasons. Lovesick employed every known rom-com cliche but did it so well that the show turned out to be extremely funny and emotionally rich.

It is interesting to note that while it aired on TV, the show was titled Scrotal Recall. Netflix then streamed it with a new name – Lovesick. The series was quite a hit which led Netflix to renew it for another season.

What is Lovesick all about?

Lovesick opens with Dylan Witter (Johnny Flynn), who is diagnosed with chlamydia. Now, Dylan has to take up the unthinkable task of getting in touch with every ex-girlfriend and inform her about his condition so she can get tested. This premise gives the show an interesting narrative technique as we meet an ex-girlfriend every episode.

As every chapter of his life unfolds, we get to meet his two friends – Luke (Daniel Ings) and Evie (Antonia Thomas). In each of the episodes, we witness events from Dylan’s past, and come back to the present to see the change of dynamics between Dylan and the girls.

What works for Lovesick?

As mentioned before, Lovesick employs all rom-com cliches and the one where best friends are in love with each other, forms the emotional premise of the show. Evie has harboured a crush on Dylan for years. Just the look in her eyes every single time she sees Dylan with another woman tells another story.

Dylan and Evie’s chemistry works wonders for the show. The will-they-won’t-they track that lasted for two seasons between them is ultimately put to rest in the third season.

The third wheel in this group is Luke, who is basically the shallow one with an extremely active dating life. Even though the show’s premise has Dylan chasing down his exes, he is shown to be searching for love through all his relationships, unlike Luke.

Angus, who is another friend in the group, is the kind of character that reveals more and more as the seasons go by. His emotional insecurities and strange sense of humour is quite British (something that Fleabag would enjoy). I did not expect to enjoy his character arc when the show began, but by the end, his stories turned out to be the most fascinating.

What happened to Lovesick?

Over the course of three seasons, the show only had 22 episodes. The first season was made for television, but once Netflix jumped in, it was expected that the show would have a full life. However, even that did not happen. The plug was pulled quite unceremoniously as we never heard anything official about the show after Season 3. Netflix just never spoke about it, and the cast members just implied that it was probably over.

Binge-worthy?

Lovesick is one of those shows that you start watching on a Sunday afternoon, and by the time your day is over, you are done with it. The show ranks high on the binge-list because of the comfortable viewing experience it provides.

Every episode feels like a short story with the larger story arc moving steadily. It’s funny, in a British way, and compels you to root for its characters. If you haven’t seen Lovesick yet, give it a try and if you have, you know it is worth revisiting.

Lovesick is streaming on Netflix.

