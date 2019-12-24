TV personality and celebrity chef Jagee John found dead at home

Jagee John was also a singer and motivational speaker. (Photo: Jagee John/Instagram) Jagee John was also a singer and motivational speaker. (Photo: Jagee John/Instagram)

Television personality and celebrity chef Jagee John was found dead on Monday evening in her flat in Thiruvananthapuram. The police confirmed her dead body was found in the kitchen of her flat in Kuravankonam.

“We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after which we will be able to get more details,” the police told ANI.

According to reports, Jagee John’s mother Gracy was believed to be in the house when Jagee died. However, she was in utter shock and emotionally unstable to give a coherent response to questions posed by the cops.

Gracy collapsed after telling the police that her daughter was cooking in the kitchen.

Jagee John’s dead body was, reportedly, discovered by her neighbour, who was requested by Jagee’s Ernakulam-based partner to check on Jagee as she was not returning his phone calls. The neighbour also informed the police about the incident.

The 45-year-old TV celebrity made a name for herself through her culinary show Jagee’s Cookbook which aired on Rosebowl, an urban-centric channel managed by Asianet Cable Vision. She was also a host, singer, model, motivational speaker and celebrity judge.

