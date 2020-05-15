TV news on May 15: Star Plus axes three shows

Nazar 2, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao and Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do are no longer airing on Star Plus. Nazar 2, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao and Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do are no longer airing on Star Plus.

Television has once again become a family affair in India. As per BARC ratings, during the lockdown, the viewership has increased by 40%.

The credit for the rising number goes to the reruns of mythological and old shows which the audience has taken a liking to. Doordarshan started the trend of getting back its great shows, and soon other GECs followed suit.

Vandana Pathak, who played the role of Meenakshi in Hum Paanch and Jayshree in Khichdi, told indianexpress.com that the rich content of these past shows plays an important factor. “I think today people don’t have that connect with TV shows and characters. Also, being a weekly, we had ample time to work on our content. Ekta Kapoor (producer of Hum Paanch) would come on set and ask us if we have read or seen any play that can help us create new stories. Who does that today? We used to work as a family, and sometimes the director would even ask for suggestions when it comes to casting. I won’t blame the writers of today, because the culture of daily shows puts them in pressure. It was a different time altogether back then. Content was the ultimate king,” Pathak said.