TV news on May 14: Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke call it quits and more

The lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak affected the shoot of television shows. Production was stalled from March 19, and thereon, all channels have been re-airing its past shows. However, with families once again at home together, viewership is on the rise.
As per last week’s ratings by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), television viewership has seen a 29% growth compared to the pre-COVID period.
TV actor Varun Badola, whose show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan (Sony TV) had to suspend production, told indianexpress.com that the reruns of mythological shows are being watched by those who were part of the section of the audience that watched it during their first runs. He said, “If Ramayan can garner such big TRPs even after so many years, something must have been good then. The fact is if you have created good content, it will never go waste. These shows have definitely survived the test of time.”
Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have called off their relationship. The two actors met on the set of ALTBalajis' Medically Yourrs, and soon fell in love. Even though the two were in their initial stage of dating, they participated in Nach Baliye 9. The reality show ended up as a roller coaster ride for them as Shirke injured herself mid-way. However, the couple fought all odds and even reached the finale.
While many accused Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke of faking their relationship to participate in Nach Baliye, in an interview to Bombay Times, Shirke denied the same. She said, "Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way.”