TV news on May 14: Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke call it quits and more

The lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak affected the shoot of television shows. Production was stalled from March 19, and thereon, all channels have been re-airing its past shows. However, with families once again at home together, viewership is on the rise.

As per last week’s ratings by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), television viewership has seen a 29% growth compared to the pre-COVID period.

TV actor Varun Badola, whose show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan (Sony TV) had to suspend production, told indianexpress.com that the reruns of mythological shows are being watched by those who were part of the section of the audience that watched it during their first runs. He said, “If Ramayan can garner such big TRPs even after so many years, something must have been good then. The fact is if you have created good content, it will never go waste. These shows have definitely survived the test of time.”