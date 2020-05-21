TV news on May 21: Himanshi Khurana stages ‘Quarantine Fashion Show 2020’

Himanshi Khurana staged a fashion show from her drawing room (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram) Himanshi Khurana staged a fashion show from her drawing room (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram)

Shoots for films, television and web shows were put on halt on March 19, even before the official lockdown came in force. With relaxations allowed in states, representatives of the entertainment industry recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the resumption of shoots.

As per a report in PTI, Thackrey asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The CM said, “The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms.”

“However, care will have to be taken to ensure that locations for shooting a film are not situated in the containment zones and that the number of people on the sets and their hygiene is taken care of,” he added.