TV news on May 18: Manmeet Grewal’s suicide leaves the industry worried

Even before the lockdown was announced, the television industry halted shoot over concerns of safety.
While the audience has been lapping up reruns of past shows, with no work, the cast and crew are struggling to make ends meet.
On Friday, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances amid lockdown. His family friend-producer Manjit Singh Rajput told PTI, “He was going through a major financial issue and he was also in depression. The added pressure of not being able to repay loans amid this (no work phase) got to him. His wife is completely shocked and devastated.”
His untimely death has left the industry shocked and concerned.
Actor-producer JD Majethia in a Facebook post also urged people to pay their staff. He shared, "I urge everyone in whatever business you are.. Most of the times I have seen that lots of money is lying in the bank accounts when people pass away...See to it that no body passes away because their money was lying in your bank a/c when they needed it the most.."
Majethia added, "Money is very powerful when In use n only numbers when lying idle.. Let no one go through the struggle of fighting for their own earned money. There are enough agony around for all. Please pay people on time...if possible before time.. Need of the hour is be responsible and fair."
JD Majethia is also the Chairman, TV-wing – Indian Film and Television Producers Council.
Actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share her concerns over the non-payment issue. She wrote, "Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants’ plight in the news everyday) Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is. I know many of my friends(Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere."
While thanking the producers for creating jobs, she also asked them to clear bills. "I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here. On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note," she added.