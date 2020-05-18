TV news on May 18: Manmeet Grewal’s suicide leaves the industry worried

Manmeet Grewal committed suicide on Friday (Photo: Manmeet Grewal/Instagram) Manmeet Grewal committed suicide on Friday (Photo: Manmeet Grewal/Instagram)

Even before the lockdown was announced, the television industry halted shoot over concerns of safety.

While the audience has been lapping up reruns of past shows, with no work, the cast and crew are struggling to make ends meet.

On Friday, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide after struggling with dwindling finances amid lockdown. His family friend-producer Manjit Singh Rajput told PTI, “He was going through a major financial issue and he was also in depression. The added pressure of not being able to repay loans amid this (no work phase) got to him. His wife is completely shocked and devastated.”

His untimely death has left the industry shocked and concerned.