TV news on June 4: Hina Khan calls humans an evil race, Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul welcome baby boy

As per the latest data received by Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC), while the total television viewership is still 15% higher than the pre-COVID period, it has gradually declined since its peak when the lockdown was enforced.
In recent times, channels have been cancelling the production of shows, the latest being Colors’ Vidya. Before that, Ekta Kapoor announced the end of Naagin 4. However, they will get the next season rolling immediately. Star Plus has called off Nazar 2, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Dil Jaise Dhadake… Dhadakne Do. Sony TV has pulled the plug off Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2 and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, while Zee TV has announced the end of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai.
On the other hand, the audience has been lapping up on the reruns of mythological dramas, as it continued to top TRP charts.
Puneet Issar, who played the role of Duryodhan in Mahabharat shared with indianexpress.com that these shows can help people gain positivity. “These are great epics and teach a lot about Indian culture. Also, Ramayan and Mahabharat are not religious books. They are manuals to lead daily lives. They help one understand relationships and how to deal with adversities. While Ramayan teaches you what to do, Mahabharat tells you what you shouldn’t do. One can learn so much about human emotions and how it’s important to always choose what’s right,” he said.
The tragic death of an elephant in Kerala, said to be caused by eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers has led to an outrage. Many TV and film actors expressed their emotions regarding the same. Hina Khan, who has always been vocal about social subjects, also took to Instagram to talk about the animal's death.
Calling humans an evil race, the actor posted a long note she wrote, "Wars, Pandemics, Deaths, Racism, Rapes, Diseases, Calamities and many more .. all by our hands! We are Murderers.. We seem to be immune to learning from our mistakes. We seem to be so unchangeable. But Change is inevitable!"
"Humanity has lost all hopes of proving itself as a saviour species. So far we’ve only been destroying, devastating and killing.
The killings are not new, numerous species extinct every day, millions of animals killed for food, skin, bones, teeth and what not!
It has been a surviving race which is now more like a evil race," she added.
"Maybe we deserve it! Maybe it’s natures way of showing us AGAIN, wake up! Wake Up!! Or simply stop Existing! You’d thinkthere’s a choice .. but no.. Karma is not about choice ! It’s about actions! And we have some dreadful reaping to do... We have asked for it, time and again.. #EvilRace"