TV news on June 4: Hina Khan calls humans an evil race, Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul welcome baby boy

As per the latest data received by Broadcast Audience Research Council’s (BARC), while the total television viewership is still 15% higher than the pre-COVID period, it has gradually declined since its peak when the lockdown was enforced.

In recent times, channels have been cancelling the production of shows, the latest being Colors’ Vidya. Before that, Ekta Kapoor announced the end of Naagin 4. However, they will get the next season rolling immediately. Star Plus has called off Nazar 2, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Dil Jaise Dhadake… Dhadakne Do. Sony TV has pulled the plug off Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2 and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, while Zee TV has announced the end of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai.

On the other hand, the audience has been lapping up on the reruns of mythological dramas, as it continued to top TRP charts.

Puneet Issar, who played the role of Duryodhan in Mahabharat shared with indianexpress.com that these shows can help people gain positivity. “These are great epics and teach a lot about Indian culture. Also, Ramayan and Mahabharat are not religious books. They are manuals to lead daily lives. They help one understand relationships and how to deal with adversities. While Ramayan teaches you what to do, Mahabharat tells you what you shouldn’t do. One can learn so much about human emotions and how it’s important to always choose what’s right,” he said.